High school boys basketball: Westby's Bob Constalie wrapping up storied coaching career

Those accomplishments, however, are not why he coached in the first place, or why he stuck around for 3½ decades.

“The relationship with the kids, that is fun and special, and keeping in contact with the kids that you coached over the years, even from the first year of coaching, that’s what’s neat,” Constalie said. “You are always happy for the people you have been with and worked with. I have been really fortunate to have some great people with me along the way.”

One of those people is his wife, Ingrid, whom he has been married to for 36 years. Ingrid retired last year from her job as activities director at Vernon Memorial Hospital, so soon they will be able to spend more time at the family cabin near Hayward, Wisconsin, and do some traveling.

That’s if, or when, Constalie retires from his full-time job as a fifth-grade teacher at Westby. He’s still contemplating that life-changing decision.

Constalie’s life as a basketball coach isn’t over yet either, and even when it is, the memories of his well-disciplined, defensive-minded — Who can forget the way the Norsemen ran the 1-3-1 zone defense to perfection? — teams will live on.