High school boys basketball: What happened the last time La Crosse Central and Onalaska met, and what to expect in Round 2

The last time these two teams met, the Hilltoppers executed their defensive gameplan to perfection. Using a Virgina-esque pack line type of defense, Onalaska cut off driving lanes — which limited Johnny Davis’ ability to attack the basket as well as dish out to open teammates on the perimeter. The Red Raiders were forced into tough mid-range jumpers, which they made at first, but those shots weren’t likely to continue to fall.
Onalaska also limited fastbreak opportunities. The results were impressive. Onalaska held Central to 37-percent shooting, including 22.6 percent (7-for-31) in the second half. Johnny Davis was still sensational with 32 points, but only three other Red Raiders scored with only one other (Jordan Davis) finishing in double figures (13).
“You have to have more than one guy that’s consistently scoring,” Central coach Todd Fergot said. “It’s a work in progress — any season is — when trying to figure that out. It’s hard to tell Johnny not to shoot when he is shooting 60 percent from the field. But you also see a couple of games ago, he had nine assists. … He’s looking to get other others involved, because we do have multiple guys that can score the ball. We need to (have) more than one guy that can score for us, certainly.”
Johnny Davis still was able to get the Hilltoppers in foul trouble, specifically big men Gavin McGrath and Tyrell Stuttley. But 6-foot-6 junior Victor Desmond stepped up and was terrific both defensively and offensively, finishing with 14 points.
“He was fantastic,” Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said after the game. “He was a key, no doubt. Without him, we would have been in trouble with the foul issues we had. When he had a good matchup, he attacked on offense; when he wasn’t attacking, he was guarding the heck out of it on defense.”
It will be interesting to see what sort of adjustments Central will make from the last time these two teams played. Fergot said they have learned some things from that game, but one would have to imagine the Red Raiders need some underclassmen to step up. Guys like Noah Compan, Porter Pretasky and Devon Fielding will be looked upon to do more, something their teammates know they are capable of.
“We just need some of our underclassmen to step up,” Jordan Davis said. “We always tell them don’t be afraid to shoot the ball, always be a threat to score. We have been encouraging these guys more to play like they can and not be scared.”
Healthy again
You have free articles remaining.
Shortly after the team’s previous meeting, Central senior guard Brecken Austin suffered a hand injury in practice, and it kept him on the bench for nearly a month. Then, on Jan. 31 against Holmen, Fielding left the game with an ankle injury.
Fielding, a sophomore guard, returned to the lineup less than a week later, and Austin has been easing his way back onto the court.
Both are still getting their feet back under them in terms of scoring — against Sparta on Friday, Austin had three points while Fielding was scoreless, and they combined for eight points against Hudson last Tuesday — and it will be important that both contribute Tuesday night.
Fielding had eight points the last time the two teams met.
Keys to the game
Onalaska: Avoid a slow start. The Hilltoppers have dealt with this issue throughout the season, including in home games against Holmen and Chippewa Falls. Even in their first meeting with Central, they allowed the Red Raiders to hop out to a 14-2 lead.
As Onalaska proved, its defense is capable of turning the tide of a game. But falling behind by double digits on the road isn’t a recipe for success, especially against this Central team.
The Hilltoppers came out strong in their most recent game; they jumped out to a 13-2 lead at Tomah on Friday. Withstanding whatever the Red Raiders throw at them in the early minutes Tuesday will be crucial.
Central: Work the inside-out game. Getting Terrance Thompson touches in the paint in the opening minutes seems to be a regular part of the Red Raiders’ gameplan, and doing so against Onalaska could make things easier for Central.
Thompson has the size and strength to go toe to toe with Stuttley and McGrath inside. If aggressive, Thompson could get either in foul trouble. Additionally, success in the lane should open things up for the Red Raiders’ shooters, such as Jordan Davis, Fielding and Austin. In turn, that should take some of the load off of Johnny Davis.