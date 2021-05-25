High school boys golf: Arcadia's Sid Halvorsen, who was born with limb reductions, eyes top-10 finish in Coulee Conference

Sid Halvorsen always figured he would play golf. That felt like the natural progression after spending time around the sport with his older brothers as he grew up.
But he was never sure how good he would be as he adjusted his game to his circumstances.
Halvorsen was born with limb reductions that caused his left arm and left leg to be shorter than their counterparts and his left hand to have two fingers.
And as it turns out, the Arcadia High School sophomore is a pretty good golfer.
Halvorsen sits at 10th place in the individual Coulee Conference standings — good for second-team all-conference — heading into Wednesday's championship meet at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club.
“It’s normal to him, and he wants to try to be as normal as he can,” Raiders boys golf coach Mitch Sobotta said. “I look at it from a golf perspective, (and) I’m amazed. It’s really incredible, it is.”
“I pretty much do everything like every other person, and even some (things) people do, I do it better,” Halvorsen said.
Halvorsen started playing golf around sixth grade and quickly discovered he enjoyed the sport despite some of the challenges it presented. Among those was creating a grip that worked for him, and he settled on what he describes as a “pinch/grasp.”
“I just kind of gripped it how I thought was natural and just kept going from there and haven’t really changed anything since,” Halvorsen said. “It just kind of came natural, I guess.”
Getting a solid grip can still be difficult for Halvorsen in wet conditions, but Sobotta believes it’s only a matter of time before the sophomore adds that skill.
“He’ll figure it out. That’s just the type of kid he is,” Sobotta said. “He’ll figure it out.”
Sobotta has that confidence because he’s watched Halvorsen find solutions in the past.
For example, Halvorsen doesn’t have quite as much power in his shots — particularly off the tee — because of his shorter left leg. But he frequently gets strokes back with his impeccable short game, which Sobotta said is the best on the team and allows him to get up-and-down from tricky positions.
Halvorsen’s creativity certainly helps in that.
“If I have an example, I have him actually teaching some of the kids how to hit out of the bunkers, how to hit some of these shots,” Sobotta said. “... I guess that might be a good way to explain his golf swing, his golf game — it’s just creative.”
On top of that, Halvorsen has been able to add more distance to his drive this season, thanks in part to growing 5 or 6 inches since last year. Sobotta said Halvorsen used to hit about 180 yards off the tee but can reach 220 yards now.
“Definitely some big changes. (I’m) hitting it farther and just getting more and more accurate,” Halvorsen said.
Still, the focus this season has been to hit fairways and let his short game take over, which has paid dividends.
Halvorsen hasn’t finished outside of the top 15 in any of the six conference meets so far this season, and he’s been in the top 10 twice — he tied for eighth on May 17 at Coulee Golf Bowl and tied for ninth on May 11 at Arcadia Country Club.
He also tied for fourth in the Division 2 portion of the Sparta Invitational, a nonconference meet, at the beginning of May.
“He really loves the game and he likes to play it. He practices a lot,” said Arcadia senior Chandler Sonsalla. “And he’s just there mentally. Golf is a mental game, and he’s good mentally.”
And now Halvorsen turns his attention to Trempealeau Mountain as he looks to preserve his top-10 standing in the conference. The course’s length could be challenging, but Halvorsen said he simply needs to focus on playing his game.
“(I) don’t really worry about how other people do,” Halvorsen said. “My game, it might not look the same as everybody else’s, but still I’m shooting good.”