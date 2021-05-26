High school boys golf: Breiling the individual champ, Onalaska and Tomah tie for team season title

VIROQUA — The Onalaska High School boys golf team shot a 320 to win outright the final 18-hole MVC meet and force a first-place tie with Tomah for the season championship.

The Hilltoppers were awarded 12 points for their win at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, and they allowed them to make up two points on the Timberwolves, who led the season standings before placing second on Wednesday.

Onalaska's Max Breiling shot a 5-over-par 76 to win the meet and ail down the season championship. He clipped teammate Ethan Kramer by one stroke at Viroqua Hills and held off Tomah's Hunter Neumann (82 to 77½) in the season race to become medalist.

The Hilltoppers and Timberwolves both finished with season scores of 61, and Holmen finished third with 58. Sparta (34), Central/Logan (20) and Aquinas (14) followed. The Blugolds missed two conference meets due to COVID-19 contact situations.

Breiling won two MVC meets and tied for first in another. Holmen's Samuel Evenson was third (69½), and Kramer and Tomah's Kade Gnewikow tied for fourth (57) in the season standings.

Onalaska's meet victory was its second in a row to end the season. It also tied Tomah for a victory at Sparta in April.