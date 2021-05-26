High school boys golf: Breiling the individual champ, Onalaska and Tomah tie for team season title

VIROQUA — The Onalaska High School boys golf team shot a 320 to win outright the final 18-hole MVC meet and force a first-place tie with Tomah for the season championship.
The Hilltoppers were awarded 12 points for their win at Viroqua Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, and they allowed them to make up two points on the Timberwolves, who led the season standings before placing second on Wednesday.
Onalaska's Max Breiling shot a 5-over-par 76 to win the meet and ail down the season championship. He clipped teammate Ethan Kramer by one stroke at Viroqua Hills and held off Tomah's Hunter Neumann (82 to 77½) in the season race to become medalist.
The Hilltoppers and Timberwolves both finished with season scores of 61, and Holmen finished third with 58. Sparta (34), Central/Logan (20) and Aquinas (14) followed. The Blugolds missed two conference meets due to COVID-19 contact situations.
Breiling won two MVC meets and tied for first in another. Holmen's Samuel Evenson was third (69½), and Kramer and Tomah's Kade Gnewikow tied for fourth (57) in the season standings.
Onalaska's meet victory was its second in a row to end the season. It also tied Tomah for a victory at Sparta in April.
Tomah's Gnewikow shot a 79 on Wednesday to place third individually. Neumann and teammate Kale Gnewikow tied for fourth at 81.
Evenson led Holmen with an 83 that was good for seventh place, and Central/Logan's Kaleb Lycke and Sparta's Brock Connelly tied for eighth at 84. Aquinas was led by Sam Dobbins, who shot a 93 and tied for 19th place.
The postseason begins for MVC teams with regionals on June 1 and 2.
Aquinas competes in a Division 3 regional at Drugan's Castle Mound on Tuesday, and the rest of the schools play in a Division 1 regional hosted by Onalaska at the La Crosse Country Club on Wednesday.
Division 3 qualifiers from Drugan's compete at Dodge Point Country Club on June 9, and Division 1 qualifiers from the La Crosse Country Club advance to Blackhawk Country Club in Madison on June 7.