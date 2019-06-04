VERONA, Wis. — The Holmen High School boys golf team finished the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in ninth place Tuesday after completing the 36-hole tournament with 638 strokes at University Ridge Golf Course.
The Vikings (316) shaved six strokes off their Monday score, and finished 44 behind the winner Marquette University (594).
Carson Brock (155) led the Vikings individually, carding a 7-over-par 79 on Tuesday and finishing the tournament tied for 24th individually. Cody Dirks matched his 80 from Monday for a score of 16-over 160 for the tournament. He was tied for 41st.
Sam Evenson (161) and Nathan Damaschke (162) rounded out Holmen’s scorers after they endured a weather delay that shortened the Division 2 and Division 3 tournaments.
Sparta junior Austin Erickson had a tough afternoon, which is rare for the back-to-back MVC player of the year. He had 13 bogeys and a double bogey, finishing 19-over 163 for the tournament and tied for 58th.
The Vikings started on the back nine, and Evenson (6-over 78) had the best round of Tuesday for Holmen. The sophomore played his first nine holes 2-over, including rattling off five straight pars. He didn’t do worse than bogey on any hole, and had 12 pars.