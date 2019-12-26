High school boys hockey: Avalanche drop first game at tournament

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Aquinas co-op boys hockey team has had a difficult time finding the back of the net so far this season, tallying just 12 total goals and getting shut out twice in its first nine games.

The Avalanche was blanked for a third time Thursday night, suffering a 6-0 loss to the Reedsburg co-op in a quarterfinal match in the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Wisconsin Dells. Senior goaltender Jack Coleman made 40 saves in the loss for the Avalanche.

Aquinas (0-9-1) started to gain some momentum toward the end of the first period and only trailed 1-0 at the first intermission. The Avalanche failed to build off it, however, and the Cheavers wasted little time piling on in the second period.

Reedsburg scored three goals in the first five-plus minutes of the second period, stretching the lead out to 4-0 over Aquinas. Sophomore Clayton Pfaff got things started with his second goal at 3 minutes, 21 seconds for a 2-0 lead.

After the Cheavers (4-3-1) forced a turnover in the neutral zone, junior Danny Ely got deep into the Avalanche zone before firing back across net from the goalline extended to Pfaff, who fired past Coleman and under the bar.