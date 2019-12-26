High school boys hockey: Avalanche drop first game at tournament

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Aquinas co-op boys hockey team has had a difficult time finding the back of the net so far this season, tallying just 12 total goals and getting shut out twice in its first nine games.
The Avalanche was blanked for a third time Thursday night, suffering a 6-0 loss to the Reedsburg co-op in a quarterfinal match in the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Wisconsin Dells. Senior goaltender Jack Coleman made 40 saves in the loss for the Avalanche.
Aquinas (0-9-1) started to gain some momentum toward the end of the first period and only trailed 1-0 at the first intermission. The Avalanche failed to build off it, however, and the Cheavers wasted little time piling on in the second period.
Reedsburg scored three goals in the first five-plus minutes of the second period, stretching the lead out to 4-0 over Aquinas. Sophomore Clayton Pfaff got things started with his second goal at 3 minutes, 21 seconds for a 2-0 lead.
After the Cheavers (4-3-1) forced a turnover in the neutral zone, junior Danny Ely got deep into the Avalanche zone before firing back across net from the goalline extended to Pfaff, who fired past Coleman and under the bar.
Freshman Caden Brandt quickly extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:29 before Reedsburg senior Ben Fish tipped in a shot from the point at 5:38 for a 4-0 advantage. Things could have snowballed from there but Coleman kept the Avalanche around, making 16 of his saves in the middle frame.
Aquinas nearly got on the board in the waning minutes of the second period but sophomore Zander Skrede fired wide of the net within five feet of goal and the Cheavers saw out the rest of the period.
Looking to add to its lead, Reedsburg tacked on two more goals in the third period, both by junior Danny Ely within four minutes of each other, for a 6-0 advantage with just under three minutes left. Aquinas had an opportunity to end the clean sheet as the Cheavers put the Avalanche on a 5-on-3 power play in the final minutes.
Aquinas had a couple looks at net but Reedsburg was able to kill off the two-man advantage and ultimately ran out the clock. Clayton Pfaff had a pair of goals and three assists to lead the Cheavers, while Fish and senior Thomas Pfaff each had two assists.
The Avalanche will look to snap its eight-game losing skid in Friday’s consolation semifinal against Tomah/Sparta, which fell to McFarland, 8-1, in Friday’s quarterfinals.