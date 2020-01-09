High school boys hockey: Carter Stobb emerges as scoring threat for Onalaska co-op

The Hilltoppers losing production from graduated seniors certainly has played a role in Stobb’s leap. But the difference, according to Stobb, was a strong offseason and a confidence boost.

Stobb saw plenty of time on the ice outside of practice with the Hilltoppers — including playing for the NAPHL’s Janesville Jets 18U team and the NA3HL’s Coulee Region Chill — and experiencing firsthand what it takes to play at the next level motivated him. In particular, he felt pushed to improve his speed and agility.

“I feel like I had a lot to prove this year,” Stobb said. “... I’ve always kind of had the hands and the shot. I just needed to get the legs moving. That’s my biggest thing.”

Adding that to his game, Stobb figured, would serve as a nice complement to his 6-foot-2 frame, which already made him a threat in the middle of the Hilltoppers’ offense. As Stobb began to make strides, confidence followed — a confidence that is clear when he weaves through defenses.

“I feel like that confidence really gave me that boost to get better,” he said. “Once you start seeing the whole process, you start to realize you can really do it. It just motivates me to get better every day.”