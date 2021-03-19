 Skip to main content
High school boys hockey: Four area players earn WHCA All-State honors

High school boys hockey: Four area players earn WHCA All-State honors

February 5: Waunakee vs Onalaska

Onalaska's Mason Manglitz

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Four Coulee Region boys hockey players earned WHCA All-State honors.

The Onalaska co-op's Mason Manglitz led the selections by earning a spot on the second team. Manglitz led the Hilltoppers in points this season and totaled 24 goals and 27 assists.

Manglitz's teammate Hudson Weber was an honorable mention selection, as were Tomah/Sparta's Boone Mathison and John Christen.

Weber had eight goals and 23 assists, Mathison had 29 goals and 17 assists, and Christen had 17 goals and 15 assists.

