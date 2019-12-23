High school boys hockey: Inside the year that changed La Crescent-Hokah coach Eriah Hayes' life

It was easy for him to form habits around the sport, especially since he likes to have things to do and a routine to go along with it.

“It was getting up in the morning and getting dressed the same way and doing everything the same way,” Eriah says. “Eating the same thing every day, drinking the same things, driving the same roads to the rink, doing the same things at the rink.”

That made the transition to the couch all the more jarring, and there was little he could do to change it.

After his hip surgery in Chicago in April 2016, Eriah’s parents opened up their home for him and his wife, Katie, who was pregnant with their first daughter, expected to be born that summer.

The recovery process from the hip surgery alone was expected to take about eight months. As part of his rehab, he had to place his leg in a machine that would bend his knee and push it toward his chest, and week by week, the machine increased its angle.

“I had to do it four hours at a time,” Eriah says. “It was just absolutely agonizing.”