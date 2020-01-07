High school boys hockey: Onalaska co-op beats West Salem/Bangor for fifth straight win

WEST SALEM — Tim Franzini wasn’t worried when his Onalaska co-op boys hockey team trailed West Salem/Bangor by 1 after the end of the first period despite the Hilltoppers putting eight more shots on goal.
His team has been in similar spots this season, and the coach knows he can rely on his veteran group to make the needed adjustments.
“We were settling for too much perimeter instead of maybe taking an extra look or making an extra pass,” Franzini said. “... It seems like it just takes, sometimes, a little to get us going.”
And once they did, the Hilltoppers were in sync.
The Onalaska co-op scored three times in the second period and added two more late in the third en route to a 5-1 win Tuesday night. Sophomore Peyton Jones scored twice for the Hilltoppers, who limited the Panthers to just one shot on goal in the second period and none in the third.
“We spent very little time in our own zone,” Franzini said. “Their goal was kind of a gift. I mean, we just can’t let pucks get through us.”
That goal came on a power play off the stick of West Salem/Bangor sophomore Noah LaFleur with 11 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first period, which put the Panthers up 1-0.
The Hilltoppers threatened on numerous occasions to answer in the first period but didn’t come up with the equalizer until 13:43 was left in the second period. Junior forward Jordan Degaetano scored on a rebound from a Carter Stobb shot, and the Onalaska co-op capitalized on the momentum swing.
Junior forward Mason Manglitz scored with 6:16 left in the second period, and Jones added his first goal about 4 minutes later to put the Hilltoppers up 3-1. Jones and Stobb scored 18 seconds apart late in the third period to bring the game to its final score.
Stobb, a senior, has now found the back of the net in 10 consecutive games.
The Hilltoppers have won five games in a row and improved to 10-2-1.
The Panthers have dropped their past five games and fell to 4-7-1.