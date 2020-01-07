High school boys hockey: Onalaska co-op beats West Salem/Bangor for fifth straight win

WEST SALEM — Tim Franzini wasn’t worried when his Onalaska co-op boys hockey team trailed West Salem/Bangor by 1 after the end of the first period despite the Hilltoppers putting eight more shots on goal.

His team has been in similar spots this season, and the coach knows he can rely on his veteran group to make the needed adjustments.

“We were settling for too much perimeter instead of maybe taking an extra look or making an extra pass,” Franzini said. “... It seems like it just takes, sometimes, a little to get us going.”

And once they did, the Hilltoppers were in sync.

The Onalaska co-op scored three times in the second period and added two more late in the third en route to a 5-1 win Tuesday night. Sophomore Peyton Jones scored twice for the Hilltoppers, who limited the Panthers to just one shot on goal in the second period and none in the third.

“We spent very little time in our own zone,” Franzini said. “Their goal was kind of a gift. I mean, we just can’t let pucks get through us.”

That goal came on a power play off the stick of West Salem/Bangor sophomore Noah LaFleur with 11 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first period, which put the Panthers up 1-0.