ONALASKA — All the DeForest High School hockey team could do was take their hats off and hand them to the Onalaska co-op’s Andrew Walz and Mason Manglitz at Thursday’s regional final.
Each player scored three goals — alas, a coveted hat trick — during a one-sided 10-0 victory at the OmniCenter, a game which the Hilltoppers played fast, played clean and never let up despite the lopsided score.
The victory recharged the talent-laden Hilltoppers, who earned a spot in Tuesday’s sectional final against Sauk Prairie, a game which is right back at the OmniCenter. Sauk Prairie beat the Aquinas co-op 6-5 in overtime in its regional final.
“At the drop of the puck, you have to get better to the end of the game. It is hard when you are up some goals like that and you want to keep the guys moving and doing the right things,” said Onalaska coach Tim Ebner, whose team had won 10 straight before a regualr-season-ending 6-1 loss to University School of Milwaukee last week.
“It becomes a little more difficult (because of the score), but I thought the guys fought through that tonight and continued to move their feet and continued to do what we asked them to do.”
Onalaska (22-3), a four-time state tournament participate who has its eyes on a fifth, basically did what it wanted to do — period.
The Hilltoppers set the tone immediately against DeForest (4-19), a team that knocked off Black River Falls 3-1 in a regional opener. Carter Stobb scored 42 seconds into the game, then C.J. Lass hammered home a rebound to make it 2-0 just 5 minutes, 28 seconds into the contest.
With its crisp passing, physical checking and all-around dominance, the Hilltoppers basically set up camp and refused to check out of the Norskies’ zone.
Want proof?
Onalaska outshot DeForest 27-1 in the first period, 29-1 in the second and 17-1 in the third. That’s 72-3 for the game if you’re counting, which Norskie goalies Alex Kaminsky, then Joseph Brethouver had no time to do.
By the time Tommy Durin fired yet another rebound past Kaminsky at the 5:46 mark of the opening period to make it 3-0, it was clear that the No. 1 seeded Hilltoppers had come ready to play.
“Just the way we move the puck is just incredible with our line, really all of our lines,” said Walz, who scored one goal in the second, then added two more in the third.
“We moved in sync and just like in practice, we are moving the puck so well. For us, it is just like we are communicating so well on the ice, just move the puck and put it in the back of the net.”
The Hilltoppers moved the puck with precision and with a dizzying pace early in the second period, as Manglitz scored just 76 seconds into the period to make it 4-0. Just 25 seconds later, he scored again to make it 5-0.
The flurry — in which Onalaska scored three goals in a 59-second span — was capped by a Walz goal.
“When you are doing things the right way, good things happen,” Ebner said.
“When you go and try to play individual hockey and when you have a tendency to get a lead, guys tend to think, ‘OK, I want to be the guy, I want the next goal,’ and then you fall back into old habits or habits you just don’t want to have this time of year.”
Onalaska refused to let off the gas in the third period, as Lass scored 70 seconds in, and Walz added back-to-back goals as the Hilltoppers erupted for three goals in 1 minute, 53 seconds.
“It is amazing (to get a hat trick), but it was because my linemates were moving the puck, getting me the puck, and I was just fortunate to finish,” Manglitz said.
“We’ve got a lot of players that are good and do a lot of good things. We came back and had a good practice (after losing the regular-season finale) and focused on the little things and came out strong tonight.”