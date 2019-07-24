A familiar face will be taking over the area’s top boys high school hockey program next season.
Tim Franzini, the longtime area coach who most recently was the head of the Aquinas co-op, will return to the Onalaska co-op bench to lead the Hilltoppers once again. Franzini will replace Tim Ebner, who coached the Hilltoppers since Franzini left after his first stint with the program.
Franzini's hiring was made official Monday with the School District of Onalaska board's approval.
Ebner stepped down in May after a strong run with the program, highlighted by four WIAA state tournament appearances (2009, 2014, 2016, 2019), including a state runner-up finish in 2014.
Franzini was Onalaska’s coach from 1987-2003 before taking time off from the spot. He got back to the high school coaching ranks in 2006 when he took over the Aquinas co-op, and then moved to coaching girls hockey for the Onalaska co-op in 2013.
He took the Hilltoppers girls programs to consecutive state title games in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Onalaska placed second both times.
Franzini made the jump back to the boys bench for the Avalanche in 2015 before stepping down after the 2017-18 season.
Franzini has nearly 500 wins on his 30-plus-year resume, and takes over a program that became a co-op last season, pooling Onalaska, Central and Logan.
A message left with Franzini seeking comment Wednesday was not returned.