High school boys soccer: Expectations remain high for La Crescent-Hokah after graduating talented class

“Those younger guys, a year below us seniors, they’ve been playing together all their lives,” Lampert said. “I think that chemistry between everybody … I definitely think that helps out.”

“I mean, we’ve lost a lot as a team, but I feel like we’re a lot stronger,” Lopez added. “We get along more — not that last year was bad — we just connect more. We’re all closer in age.”

Lopez and Schreier, along with Crosby, will spearhead an attack that is losing the bulk of its production in Petersen. Lopez has a nose for the net — his 14 goals last season trailed only Petersen — and Schreier led the team in assists a year ago.

“I expect teams to key on them, probably,” Piché said. “But it’s tough to key on both of them.”

The focus for the Lancers this year, though, will be their defense. Piché said juniors Elliott Bauer and Evan Pechacek will need to step up, and Schreier, Lopez and Lampert all spoke highly of junior Carter Hogan, who Piché expects to play a big role.

“He played some center-mid last year. We might move him to the stopper position, put him in a different spot,” Piché said. “He’s good with the ball, he can dish it off and he can play D.”