High school boys soccer: Expectations remain high for La Crescent-Hokah after graduating talented class

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The talent lost from last year’s La Crescent-Hokah High School boys soccer team is indisputable.
Isaac Petersen, who finished his career with the second-most goals in MSHSL history, is gone. Mitch Dryden, who had 12 shutouts in 17 games as a senior, is gone. John Benfield, who shored up a defense that allowed just 11 goals all year, is gone.
But expectations remain the same for the Lancers, who are aiming for their fourth straight Three Rivers Conference title in a season shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It helps that Petersen, Dryden and Benfield are the only starters who aren’t returning from last season’s talented squad, which went 14-2-1 with its only losses coming to Rochester Lourdes.
“We’ve got a great foundation from last year, and we’re very pleased with that,” said JP Piché, who is entering his 25th year as the Lancers’ coach. “We’ve got nine seniors coming out, so they’re going to have to be good leaders. They’ve played a lot of soccer, and they’ve seen a lot of wins, so we’re hoping we can bank on that experience.”
Among those seniors are Tyler Lampert, one of the team’s captains, and Andy Lopez. And that experience Piché mentioned extends to juniors such as Joey Schreier — the team’s other captain — and Sam Crosby.
“Those younger guys, a year below us seniors, they’ve been playing together all their lives,” Lampert said. “I think that chemistry between everybody … I definitely think that helps out.”
“I mean, we’ve lost a lot as a team, but I feel like we’re a lot stronger,” Lopez added. “We get along more — not that last year was bad — we just connect more. We’re all closer in age.”
Lopez and Schreier, along with Crosby, will spearhead an attack that is losing the bulk of its production in Petersen. Lopez has a nose for the net — his 14 goals last season trailed only Petersen — and Schreier led the team in assists a year ago.
“I expect teams to key on them, probably,” Piché said. “But it’s tough to key on both of them.”
The focus for the Lancers this year, though, will be their defense. Piché said juniors Elliott Bauer and Evan Pechacek will need to step up, and Schreier, Lopez and Lampert all spoke highly of junior Carter Hogan, who Piché expects to play a big role.
“He played some center-mid last year. We might move him to the stopper position, put him in a different spot,” Piché said. “He’s good with the ball, he can dish it off and he can play D.”
The team’s biggest question mark is at goalkeeper. Nick Weiser, a sophomore who is in his first year with the team, Damian Welper, a senior who took last season off, and Dawson Colbert, a senior who served as Dryden’s backup last season, are all vying for the spot.
“It’s a good challenge right now, and we’re not sure yet (who will start),” Piché said.
Even with a few unknowns, La Crescent-Hokah has a target on its back as the three-time defending conference champions — not that it bothers the Lancers.
“I personally like it,” Lopez said. “Every team is going 100%, which makes it fun. Even hard teams, like Dover-Eyota and St. Charles, they’re going 100%, giving everything they have. It’s just good to have that battle out there.”
The Eagles and the Saints are certain to push La Crescent-Hokah — Piché thinks Caledonia and P-E-M will be improved, too — but Lampert has liked what he’s seen in the first week of practice as players get back in the groove after the pandemic limited summer workouts.
“Look out for us,” Lampert said. “We’re coming.”
The Lancers open the season at home against P-E-M at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
