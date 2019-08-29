The La Crescent High School boys soccer team is well aware of the target that sits on its back.
The Lancers also know that the amount of talent in the returning seniors is significant, and the hope is that will make fighting off the contenders a more manageable task. But with that said, the players — and coach JP Piché — know that the team can’t get too excited about potential just yet.
“There's a lot of unknowns this year, and we haven’t really done anything just yet,” said Piché, who is in his 24th season with the program and has a 256-150-24 coaching record. “We were undefeated last year going into our last game and that’s just it — it was a quick end.”
The target on the Lancers’ back is because of that 16-0 record they held until their season-ending 1-0 loss to Rochester Lourdes in an MSHSL Section 1A semifinal. The team’s captains — seniors Isaac Petersen, Mitch Dryden and John Benfield — have high expectations for their final season and are hoping to build on what happened in 2018.
“There's definitely a lot of pressure, but we're looking pretty good,” Dryden said. “We want to continue what we started last year and make a name for ourselves. We don’t want to be that team that goes 16-1 and then comes back and goes 50 percent. We want to have a good season and put up a good year after a good year.”
Good year almost seems like an understatement for what the Lancers did during the 2018 season. La Crescent outscored opponents 99-7, and that was accomplished with an explosive offense and an experienced Dryden in goal. The goalie recorded 10 shutouts and had an average of just 0.41 goals allowed per game during his junior season.
Petersen — a known commodity in Minnesota soccer — had 49 goals, which was one short of a Minnesota season record and had 13 assists. So far Petersen has continued his success in finding the net after putting together a hat trick in the team’s season-opening 4-0 victory against Pine Island.
The Lancers aren’t experienced in every spot on the field, though. La Crescent is bringing back six starters, meaning that five spots still needed to be filled by underclassmen. Piché knows that getting the younger guys adjusted to the team’s rhythm won’t happen overnight, which is why he's relying on the trio of Petersen, Dryden and Benfield to make a difference.
“We're trying to build our team around those three,” Piché said of his team’s captains. “They’ve been starters for a while, and it’s nice to have a triple threat like that especially because not many people can get past John (Benfield), and we're extremely lucky with that.”
The Lancers’ schedule has added challenges this year, so getting into a rhythm going as soon as possible is a high priority. The team will be facing its normal conference foes, but it’s also penned to go against Rochester Lourdes — which ended La Crescent’s 2018 season — at the end of September.
Performing well against Lourdes will be a key indicator of how strong the Lancers are this season, according to Piché. But for Dryden, his eyes are set on keeping opponents scoreless in hopes of playing deep into the postseason.
“If I give up a goal, it’s not the end of the world because we have guys like Isaac (Petersen), Sam Crosby and Andy Lopez that can score,” he said. “But I’m definitely looking at getting as many shutouts as possible. The more shutouts we have, the more likely we are to win games.
“That’s a heavy weight on my shoulders, but if other teams don’t score, then they can’t win.”