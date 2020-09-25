High school boys soccer: Unselfish play fueling Onalaska's hot start

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA — Jordan Groshek took a pass and weaved around one defender and then another as he made his way into the 6-yard box. The Onalaska High school senior midfielder had a clean look and seemed poised to beat Aquinas goalkeeper JB Wieser.

And Groshek delivered — not a goal but a pass across the box to a charging Brock Herczeg, who easily put away the goal to give the Hilltoppers their third goal of an 8-0 soccer victory over the Blugolds on Tuesday night.

“Very unselfish, J,” Onalaska coach Zach Kimmel said as his team celebrated.

Unselfish but not surprising.

“I couldn’t do that when I was playing,” Kimmel said of the play after the game. “If I see the net like that, I’m taking a shot every time.”

“I think this is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever had. I mean, I honestly can’t think of a player on the team that is searching for themselves, out there just trying to create for themselves. All these guys are creating for one another.”

That approach has been the driving force in the Hilltoppers’ 4-0 start. Ten players have scored at least one goal, and no player has scored more than three in a game — an impressive feat given the team has already found the back of the net 25 times.