High school boys sports roundup: Defense steps up in Onalaska football team's win at Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Despite going scoreless on its final eight possessions, the Onalaska High School football team beat Menomonie 14-0 on Thursday at UW-Stout’s Williams Stadium behind a superb defensive performance.

The Hilltoppers (2-0) made five defensive stops on fourth down, including halting three straight Mustang drives with fourth-and-1 stops from the end of the first half to the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers threatened on their first drive, but junior quarterback Adam Skifton threw an interception in the red zone. After Menomonie punted, Skifton led Onalaska down the field once more, and senior running back Cornell Banks scored on a 9-yard run to give the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead.

Following another Menomonie punt, junior running back Brady Kuhn plunged into the end zone from the 1 to double Onalaska’s lead early in the second quarter. While the Hilltoppers’ next eight drives ended with six punts and two kneel-downs preceding the end of both halves, the defense stepped up to hold the two-touchdown lead and finish off the shutout.

Menomonie’s best chance to score came late in the second quarter, but on the Onalaska 6-yard line, Jon Knickrehm stopped a fourth-and-1 play behind the line of scrimmage to end the drive. The Mustangs made it back to the red zone at the end of the third quarter, but a failed quarterback sneak by Menomonie’s Treysen Witt on fourth-and-1 turned the ball over to the Hilltoppers.

Senior cornerback Sebastian Smith broke up a Menomonie pass on fourth-and-10 with 3:40 left in the fourth quarter to effectively seal the game. Senior outside linebacker Aiden Sommerfield intercepted Witt with less than a minute to go to secure the win.

Onalaska won despite being outgained by Menomonie (0-2) by 48 yards, 231-183. Skifton was 12-for-17 for 120 passing yards and an interception, and Kuhn rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries. Senior wide receiver Nicky Odom caught nine passes for 75 yards and added a 9-yard rush.

The Hilltoppers will visit Holmen on Sep. 2 to open their MVC schedule.

River Falls 26, Holmen 0

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Holmen (0-2) was shut out in its road visit to the Wildcats after allowing all points in rushing touchdowns.

River Falls running back Jonah Severson had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jacob Range went 4-for-7 passing for 68 yards, ran for another 79 yards and scored a touchdown to open the fourth quarter.

Holmen quarterback Noah Ertz had a team-high 44 rushing yards, but failed to complete a pass on four attempts. The Vikings managed only six first downs compared to 17 by River Falls. Tyler Rosenow recorded an interception for the Vikings.

Holmen opens its conference schedule by hosting Onalaska on Sept. 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Aquinas 9, Black River Falls 1

After the Tigers tied the match in the 12th minute, the Blugolds scored eight unanswered goals to win big.

Joey Hirschboeck scored for Aquinas in the third minute, but Black River Falls’ Hanson Aeron netted the equalizer nine minutes later on an assist from Falcon Avalon.

Aquinas’ Andrew Sutton went on a tear in the first half, recording a hat trick in a six-minute stretch to give the Blugolds a 4-1 halftime advantage. Sutton then scored to open the second half, and after a goal from Samuel Dickinson in the 47th minute, Sutton found the back of the net for a fifth time in the match.

Jonah Sdano scored on a penalty kick to make it 8-1, and Lucas Forman’s goal in the 61st minute concluded the match with the eight-goal lead rule.

Along with the five goals, Sutton assisted on Hirschboeck’s score. Dickinson had two assists to go with his second-half goal, and Henry Horstman recorded three assists.

Central 6, Arcadia 1

Devin Wilkerson scored three goals and Riordan Staffaroni scored two more in the Riverhawks' victory over the Raiders.

Cody Beitlich had the other goal for the Riverhawks (2-0), his first of the season. Goalie Mason Rauch made four saves for Central. The lone goal by Arcadia (0-1) was scored by Andree Gonzalez-Lawrence.

Central begins its conference schedule on Tuesday against Onalaska. Arcadia will try and capture its first win of the year when they face Sparta on the road Saturday.