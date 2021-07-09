High school boys tennis: Hehli moves game and West Salem program forward

WEST SALEM — Jack Hehli knew the opportunity that he was going to get, but he also understood the amount of work it would take to make the experience as good as it could possibly be.
He couldn’t do this alone, and Hehli needed the student body of West Salem High School to help. So he scanned the halls in search of potential teammates for a brand new boys tennis program.
“Once I knew we were going to have a team, I went into the band room to see if anyone was interested,” Hehli said. “A bunch of senior boys got up and were real excited about it, and we got six or seven kids out of that.
“That’s how we got started.”
Hehli was a freshman back then and far from the player who completed his junior season last month with a 27-2 record and sixth-place singles finish in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
Instead of simply trying to survive against bigger and stronger players like he did that freshman season, Hehli was able to unleash a bit of power this time around after growing into one of those players he used to face. His games has evolved from simply trying to outlast his opponents in a volley.
“I’m stronger now, but I feel like my serve has been the most important part of my game,” Hehli said. “That’s where I’ve been the most consistent and where I feel I’ve won a lot of matches as I’ve gotten older. I like to serve and attack.”
Tennis has always been in important sport to Hehli, whose father, Bill, has been the men’s and women’s tennis coach at UW-La Crosse for more than 20 years.
“I’ve played tennis my entire life,” said Hehli, also a football and basketball standout for the Panthers. “It was introduced to me early and has probably always been my favorite or the most important to me to do well in.
“I’ve always had basketball tournaments in the summer — and sometimes those take up more time than tennis — but I always find time for tennis.”
Hehli said he doesn’t spend time traveling for tournaments, but rather enjoying the game with his family and friends. As mentioned, he also has important basketball and football obligations to handle during the offseason.
“Maybe a tournament or two, but I like to keep it fun,” Hehli said. “Mostly hitting with my brother (Kyle) and dad. I’ve never made it too competitive when it comes to tennis.”
The football team relies on him as a wide receiver and defensive back, and he has 27 catches for 332 yards and three touchdowns to go with three interceptions over the past two seasons — one of which consisted of four games.
Hehli has also been a double-figure scorer with a knack for getting to the basket and hitting 3-pointers since joining the varsity as a freshman. The Panthers are 26-12 with Hehli as a sophomore and junior and return plenty of talent from a 12-3 team last season and a new coach in Mark Wagner.
He will pick up with both of those sports in the coming months before he makes a competitive return to tennis next spring. That’s when Hehli looks forward to his program taking another step forward just like he did as a state singles qualifier for the second time.
Hehli also qualified while putting together a 12-5 season as a freshman. The first trip to state, he said, was a little intimidating. Last month, he was awarded the seventh seed, which surprised him.
“Getting the seed gave me a lot of confidence,” Hehli said. “I knew I was expected to win, and that became my goal. I was pretty happy with getting sixth place.”
The Panthers started with “14 or 15” players during Hehli’s freshman season and had 11 playing at the end of 2021, but seniors made up about half of that number.
Hehli’s brother Kyle will join the team next season and has his pulse on the amount of interest at the middle school. The two will continue recruiting efforts to help West Salem have its best boys tennis season yet next spring.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX