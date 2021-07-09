High school boys tennis: Hehli moves game and West Salem program forward

WEST SALEM — Jack Hehli knew the opportunity that he was going to get, but he also understood the amount of work it would take to make the experience as good as it could possibly be.

He couldn’t do this alone, and Hehli needed the student body of West Salem High School to help. So he scanned the halls in search of potential teammates for a brand new boys tennis program.

“Once I knew we were going to have a team, I went into the band room to see if anyone was interested,” Hehli said. “A bunch of senior boys got up and were real excited about it, and we got six or seven kids out of that.

“That’s how we got started.”

Hehli was a freshman back then and far from the player who completed his junior season last month with a 27-2 record and sixth-place singles finish in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

Instead of simply trying to survive against bigger and stronger players like he did that freshman season, Hehli was able to unleash a bit of power this time around after growing into one of those players he used to face. His games has evolved from simply trying to outlast his opponents in a volley.