MADISON, Wis. — The three Logan High School tennis players still in competition were handed tough losses Friday at the WIAA Division 2 individual boys state tennis tournament at the Nielsen Sports Stadium.
Senior Ben Fowler — who is making his fourth state appearance — was handed a 6-1, 7-6 (5) loss by Nicholas Harron of Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Fowler’s record now sits at 15-3 after a straight-set win in the opening round on Thursday.
The doubles duo of Sam Novak and Jonathan Marcou (15-1) wound up with their first loss of the season after being defeated 6-2, 6-1 by Matthew Cooper and Addison Elliot of University School of Milwaukee. Novak and Marcou won in a tiebreaker in their first-round match, by the sixth-seeded team of Cooper and Elliot didn't allow it to be that close again.
The Rangers season isn’t done yet, though, as they will be making the trek back to Madison next weekend for the Division 2 team state tournament. It will be the first team state appearance for the Logan program.