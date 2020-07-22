High school cross country: How can meets be held safely during the COVID-19 pandemic?

“It’s really hard for us as coaches — at least in cross country or track and just for me personally as a distance coach — to get a good idea of where an athlete is at, to write them a decent workout based on their current performance,” Duffrin said. “You’re relying on students to provide you all the information, but sometimes intuitively as a coach, you can get from watching, talking with them.”

Some athletes, though, have found solace in running in socially distanced groups. Mosley, who was tasked with creating this year’s Cashton Fall Festival 5K route, shared some of the maps he made — along with times to try to hit — with his runners.

“Within two days of me sending them, (senior Alyssa Meyers) said, ‘Coach, just wanted to let you know that we tested out one of those routes, and it went really, really well,’” Mosley said.

Mosley has heard similar feedback from senior Jarret Carpenter, who finished ninth at last season’s Division 3 state meet. After taking some time off in the wake of the cancellation of the spring season — Carpenter is also a distance runner on the Eagles’ track and field team — he’s gotten back in the swing of things in preparation for what he hopes is a successful fall.