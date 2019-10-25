Pat Mulrooney triple-checked his watch because he couldn’t believe what it read: 4 minutes, 20.9 seconds. He thought it might be broken.
Mulrooney turned to the person sitting next to him and asked if they had timed the race. They had.
“What did you get for the winner?” Mulrooney remembers asking.
“About 4:19,” was the reply. “You’re (from) Logan. Your kid sure ran one heck of a race.”
That kid was Logan High School’s Zach Slevin, and he was having the same reaction as Mulrooney down on the track at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wis.
Slevin didn’t win the race, but he turned in a 4:20.9 time in the 1,600-meter run, a personal best. He was just 2 seconds behind the race’s winner and clocked in at third.
Slevin scanned the stands for Mulrooney, Logan track and field’s long distance coach. The two made eye contact and relayed an unspoken message. Something big just happened.
Slevin and Mulrooney, who doubles as the Logan boys cross country coach, made their way to each other and put their thoughts into words.
“It was kind of like, ‘God, is this real?’” Mulrooney said.
“We were like, ‘We can do some serious damage next year in the cross (country) season,’” Slevin added.
Both view that May 4 meet as Slevin’s springboard to the upper echelon of high school distance running. Slevin, now a senior, has carried that momentum into this year’s cross country season as he pursues a state title.
“We determined that’s really what we think is possible for me,” Slevin said. “So why not shoot for being the best, you know?”
Slevin has showcased his ability as a cross country runner multiple times. He finished ninth as an individual at the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year after earning a sectional crown, and he won his second straight MVC individual title last week in 15:55.9. Still, that mile at Arrowhead gave him “a shot in the arm,” Mulrooney said.
“Just looking around the state and seeing that I’m right there with the best of the best, it was a huge confidence boost that we carried over into this season,” Slevin said.
But not every result since that meet has been to Slevin’s liking. He hoped to make the podium at the state track meet in June but finished 25th — second to last.
“That really just fueled the fire in the offseason and made me put in the work,” Slevin said. “I realized at that point nothing is going to be handed to me.”
Slevin said he ran between 60 and 70 miles a week over the summer. About a 10-mile run was the standard most days; others went up to 14 miles or sometimes he’d run multiple times in a day. The extra mileage is necessary, Slevin says, to ensure one can finish a 5K strong, something he has had the luxury of doing often this season.
“Nobody is there watching when Zach Slevin is doing two-a-day workouts when it’s 90 degrees or when he’s putting in a 12-mile run during the summer months,” Mulrooney said. “I think that’s what kind of separates Zach.”
“If you’re building your base during the summer, you’re going to see the results paying off throughout the season,” Slevin added. “I think that’s what we’re seeing right now.”
Slevin has clocked numerous sub-16-minute times this season, which he had never done at a meet entering the year, and has won multiple individual titles. Mulrooney believes Slevin’s second-place finish in 15:51 at the Midwest Invitational, which hosted 40 teams, was one of his best performances.
“I think that did a lot to solidify him as one of the top cross country runners in the state,” Mulrooney said.
Slevin was also the only runner to finish in under 16 minutes at the MVC championships, and his time (15:55.9) would have won the state meet last year, though Mulrooney is quick to note the number of variables that go into a race, such as weather, course conditions, hills and, in some cases, slight differences in distances.
Still, Mulrooney believes Slevin has showcased he is a consistent runner and thinks a state title is a reasonable goal for the senior. Mulrooney also thinks the Rangers, who finished second in the MVC, can contend as a team after finishing eighth in state a season ago.
Neither Mulrooney nor Slevin views that as a given, though, and they know they can’t overlook Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet.
Logan will compete Saturday in Colby, where Slevin will be looking for his second straight individual sectional title. The top two teams qualify for state, along with the top five individuals who are not on qualifying teams. A repeat for Slevin would put him one step closer to his coveted state championship.