SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Onalaska High School junior Kora Malecek has qualified to run in the Nike Cross Nationals after her performance in the Heartland Regional on Sunday.
Malecek was sixth overall in a field of 245 runners at Yankton Trail Park and grabbed one of five individual qualifying spots for the national meet in Portland Ore., on Dec. 7.
The top two teams and top five runners not on those teams earned spots in the national race, and Malecek’s time of 17 minutes, 30.7 seconds gave her the chance to run in the meet. She finished comfortably ahead of seventh-place Ali Wiemer’s time of 17:40.2 and led the race after opening with mile of 5:39.4.
“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Onalaska cross country coach Darin Shepardson said after the race. “We haven’t had anyone from the Coulee Region qualify for Nike Nationals before.”
Edina (Minn.) and Muskego were the top two teams with scores of 97 and 121 points, respectively. Malecek’s team — Team Sty-U — was seventh with a score of 282.
The regional includes runners from seven states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Buffalo City’s Meghan Ford won the race with 17:19.1, and she was followed by Muskego’s Kate Sperka (17:26.9), who was second to Malecek after the first mile before taking control.
Lydia Malecek was 50th (18:33), Amalia Malecek 54th (18:33.8), Ellie Smith 92nd (18:55.5), Jillian Longing 189th (20:06), Carolyn Kearns 194th (20:11.9) and Rachel Hosch 205th (20:25.3) for Team Sty-U.
Malecek, a three-time state qualifier in cross country, won this season’s WIAA Division 1 state championship in Wisconsin Rapids this season with a time of 17:44.6.