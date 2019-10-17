WEST SALEM — Onalaska High School’s Malecek triplets — Kora, Lydia and Amailia, all juniors — saw Thursday’s MVC girls cross country championships at Maple Grove Venues as a unique opportunity.
“We talked about if we won it, this would be the third (straight) year Onalaska’s won it,” Kora said. “And we’re triplets, so we were like, ‘We have to (place) 1, 2, 3.’ That way it can be like triplets triple crown.”
Mission accomplished.
Kora ran away from the pack for her third consecutive individual MVC title in 17 minutes, 57.3 seconds, over a minute faster than second-place Lydia (19:14.6). Amailia finished third (19:22.7) and fellow Hilltoppers junior Ellie Smith fourth (19:34.6) to lead Onalaska to its third straight MVC team championship.
The Hilltoppers finished with 16 points, far ahead of second- and third-place Central (82 points) and Logan (83 points).
“I wanted to PR, but I guess today just wasn’t the day,” said Kora, whose personal best is 17:29. “I was just happy about how the team did mainly because the rest of the team, we all had good performances.”
Sophomore Jillian Lonning finished sixth (20:08.7) for Onalaska, which also got a top-10 finish from junior Rachel Hosch (eighth, 20:36.3). Hilltoppers junior Caroline Kearns finished 11th (20:51.4).
“The girls came in heavily favored, so the girls had to just execute, and they did a great job doing that,” Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said. … “(The Maleceks) are the backbone of our team. When they’re slugging up front like that, it really drives your team totals down.”
Tomah’s Hannah Wilcox-Borg (fifth, 19:51.3), Logan’s Greta Trapp (seventh, 20:16.1) and Central’s Katie Christensen (ninth, 20:38.8) and Jenna Hutschenreuter (10th, 20:39.5) rounded out the top 10.
Holmen placed fourth as a team (88 points), followed by Tomah (135 points), Aquinas (144 points) and Sparta (195 points).
The Maleceks led early and held a tight grip on the top three places throughout the race. Kora, Amailia and Shepardson were glad to see Lydia get back into a groove after fighting an iron deficiency for most of the season.
“(Lydia) was consistently ahead of me last year, but then, with the iron deficiency thing, it was weird because we had started being able to run off each other, but then she kind of got knocked off,” Amailia said. “Having her back for the majority of the race really helps because then we stick by each other and stick on pace.”
“I went into the race feeling definitely better than I have in a long time,” Lydia added. “It was just great to be able to run with Amailia as a teammate instead of just trailing behind her. It felt like I was making a good impact for my team.”
With Lydia healthy, and strong runners behind the Maleceks, the Hilltoppers hope for another deep state run this year but have their sights set on placing higher than third, where they have finished each of the last two seasons. Kora wants Onalaska to bring home the state title.
“Last year was bittersweet because we definitely got too over our heads about it,” she said. … “We got ourselves too stressed out. This year we’re going in with more of a predator mentality. Like, ‘OK, we know what we want. This is how we’re going to get.’”