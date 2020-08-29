High school cross country: Onalaska boys, girls win Gale Johnson Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST SALEM — The Onalaska High School boys cross country team has a chip on its shoulder.

Sure, the Hilltoppers won last year’s MVC title, but they narrowly missed a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet after tying with New Richmond at sectionals — but coming up short on the tiebreaker.

“It was very disappointing,” junior Tyler Lee said. “We had such a good team last year. We could have done really well (at state).”

“It was really tough because every kid looks at themselves in that scoring, in that top five, and they say, ‘If I had just gotten that one kid right next to me. If I hadn’t gotten that place,’” Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said. “Each one of those kids, I think, look at it, and they take it personally.”

Although the Hilltoppers graduated two of their top five runners and any postseason remains uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has its eyes set on a state appearance.

Saturday was a good start toward that goal, as Onalaska’s 37 points edged Aquinas by three to win the six-team Gale Johnson Invitational at Maple Grove Venues.

West Salem (53 points) finished third, Holmen (108) fourth, Tomah (150) fifth and Sparta (154) sixth.