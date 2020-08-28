High school cross country: Onalaska, Cashton host meets Saturday

Jeremy Mosley didn't expect to be in this situation.
He wanted to. You have no idea how badly he wanted to take on the challenge of coaching during a pandemic.
Part of it is connected to missing last season's Cashton High School track and field season. The culmination of ending every season with a big weekend in the WIAA state meet at UW-La Crosse has long been something he treasured, and COVID-19 made that impossible.
So when coaching thoughts shifted to putting together a safe cross country meet this fall, Mosley gladly got to work.
While some local teams began their seasons by running in the Ken Trott Invitational at Westby earlier this week, Mosley's Eagles have the chance to make their season debut Saturday in their own invitational at Village Park.
Onalaska will also host the Gale Johnson Invitational at West Salem's Maple Grove Venues on Saturday, making it a pretty significant day for the sport in the Coulee Region.
Mosley spent Thursday evening trying to get the Village Park course painted before rain rolled in. He did that after a working day at school and running a team practice.
"When I spoke to our school board on Sunday night, I said I was there to advocate for my kids, and I will always bend over backward as much as I have to for them," Mosley said. "If I have to hustle around on a course in 90-degree weather to make sure a course is ready for them, I'll do it.
"Giving them the opportunity to safely compete is definitely worthwhile."
Cashton's invitational will allow spectators for a race that will include face coverings. Runners will be allowed to pull their masks down for the final stretch of the race, but they will have to be back in place after the completion of the race.
Mosley said he went back and forth on whether or not to allow spectators but eventually decided to give it a shot.
"There will be no spectators at the starting line or finishing line," Mosley said. "We don't want that many people together in one place, and we want to spread them out around the course."
Mosley said he would also suggest that spectators remain in their vehicles until their race of interest is called.
Those races will be broken down into age groups. Juniors and seniors will run together, and freshmen and sophomores will run together, breaking down the rosters of eight teams into four races.
"I think our biggest race will have 30 runners," Mosley said, "and our smallest will have 20."
Mosley said the first focus was determining the appropriate number of teams to invite. Some from outside the area wanted to participate, but travel boundaries interfered.
The magic number became eight — Brookwood, Hillsboro, New Lisbon, Royall, Viroqua, Westby and the West Central Running Club join the Eagles — but was only that high because they add up to 98 runners to split up in the four races. Mosley expects the rest of his team's schedule to consist of triangulars and, perhaps, quadrangulars.
The Gale Johnson is split into two three-team sections. All six teams will compete against each other but not simultaneously.
Aquinas, Sparta and West Salem begin the day, then leave the venue before Holmen, Onalaska and Tomah compete. Times will be combined for individual and team awards, which won't be handed out in person because of the pandemic.
The Blugolds swept the team championships at the Ken Trott Invitational and are looking to build on that success.
