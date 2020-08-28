High school cross country: Onalaska, Cashton host meets Saturday

"Giving them the opportunity to safely compete is definitely worthwhile."

Cashton's invitational will allow spectators for a race that will include face coverings. Runners will be allowed to pull their masks down for the final stretch of the race, but they will have to be back in place after the completion of the race.

Mosley said he went back and forth on whether or not to allow spectators but eventually decided to give it a shot.

"There will be no spectators at the starting line or finishing line," Mosley said. "We don't want that many people together in one place, and we want to spread them out around the course."

Mosley said he would also suggest that spectators remain in their vehicles until their race of interest is called.

Those races will be broken down into age groups. Juniors and seniors will run together, and freshmen and sophomores will run together, breaking down the rosters of eight teams into four races.

"I think our biggest race will have 30 runners," Mosley said, "and our smallest will have 20."

Mosley said the first focus was determining the appropriate number of teams to invite. Some from outside the area wanted to participate, but travel boundaries interfered.