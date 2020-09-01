High school cross country: Quail — yes, quail — have helped Onalaska's Kora Malecek find balance

Kora Malecek wears a small quail necklace, a birthday gift from her parents and a reminder of the birds that have come to mean so much to her.
The connection started when Malecek, then a junior at Onalaska High School, signed up for Ag Academy, knowing it could benefit her when she goes into pre-veterinary medicine in college. During the program, which is offered through Holmen High School, students were assigned a supervised agriculture project.
Malecek thought about raising chickens. She decided to hatch quail instead.
“I’ve never done anything besides dogs and cats,” Malecek said. “... (The quail’s) digestive system is completely different, the care for them is completely different. A lot of it was just observing them and kind of learning how they went.”
The quail quickly became more than a project, and one month in, she ordered five more from Ohio because she didn’t have enough females.
“I got way too into it, spent way too much money on them,” Malecek said with a laugh. “But it’s awesome. I love them.”
Currently, Malecek has three quail: Scarface, a female with scissor beak; Blondie, a male who was yellow as a chick; and Rosetta, a female.
They have helped Malecek find balance outside of sports, and they could make a difference as she embarks on her senior cross country season with the Hilltoppers.
Her teammates and triplet sisters, Lydia and Amalia, have seen evidence of that firsthand.
“Honestly, in like a dumb way, the quail — or at least having something because she was 100%, didn’t have anything else to do but running — and I think she’s shown herself that she’s more than just an athlete,” Lydia said. “And that’s only helped her performance.”
“It definitely helps her take the step back that you need,” added Amalia.
Kora has already established herself as not only one of the best distance runners in Wisconsin, but also one of the best distance runners in the nation. She has individual WIAA Division 1 titles in cross country and the 3,200-meter run in addition to finishing 30th out of 201 runners at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland last December.
Kora, along with Lydia and Amalia, recently committed to run at the University of Illinois, and by all accounts, she deserves everything she has earned.
“I think what separates her a little bit is her mindset, of what she thinks every day. And when she races, you kind of see it,” said Dave Malecek, Kora’s father. “She has the confidence level, pushes herself to some pretty far extremes.”
“It’s not just the workouts. It’s sleep, it’s diet,” Onalaska coach Darin Shepardson said while discussing Kora’s approach. “It’s handling the emotional and mental stress that goes with being an athlete, how to pigeonhole things.”
Kora has experienced that stress acutely, and she feels it is pervasive among runners, who she described as an “intense” group. Even last week, leading up to Saturday’s Gale Johnson Invitational, stress gripped her. Although Kora won the invite, she finished about 30 seconds slower than she would have liked.
“By the time I got to the starting line, I had pretty much ran the race like 100 different times in my head, and that’s just not the way I should go into stuff,” Kora said. “So I feel like it’s good to have something outside of running for me to focus on that’s not going to stress me out about a certain time.”
Enter the quail.
Back in the spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring sports seasons and kept people at home, the birds served as go-to stress relievers for Kora — whether taking care of them or simply enjoying their company. As the quarantine wore on, more and more members of the community became invested in the quail.
After storms, people will check in on the quail, and Onalaska football coach Tom Yashinsky frequently interacts with any quail content Kora puts on Twitter.
“There were times where I’d be super stressed out during quarantine because I was like, ‘I don’t know if anything’s going to be normal. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to see my team again,’” Kora said. “But they’re just little, tiny birds, and I’d just go down and sit by the hutch. And I was like, ‘They don’t really care. They don’t really give a crap.’
“I was like, ‘I should probably be more like them.’ They’re just going to go about their day no matter what.”
A similar mindset could also be the difference in a season with so many unknowns remaining amid the pandemic. There’s no guarantee scheduled races will be run, and the WIAA postseason remains up in the air, though the Hilltoppers have high expectations if there is one.
“I just have to focus more on just really enjoying it,” Kora said. “Just really focusing on, ‘Hey, you might not run the race you want, but this might also be your only race of the year.’ So I’m just trying to take it day by day and enjoy it.”
Just like the quail.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!