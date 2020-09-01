High school cross country: Quail — yes, quail — have helped Onalaska's Kora Malecek find balance

Kora has experienced that stress acutely, and she feels it is pervasive among runners, who she described as an “intense” group. Even last week, leading up to Saturday’s Gale Johnson Invitational, stress gripped her. Although Kora won the invite, she finished about 30 seconds slower than she would have liked.

“By the time I got to the starting line, I had pretty much ran the race like 100 different times in my head, and that’s just not the way I should go into stuff,” Kora said. “So I feel like it’s good to have something outside of running for me to focus on that’s not going to stress me out about a certain time.”

Enter the quail.

Back in the spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring sports seasons and kept people at home, the birds served as go-to stress relievers for Kora — whether taking care of them or simply enjoying their company. As the quarantine wore on, more and more members of the community became invested in the quail.

After storms, people will check in on the quail, and Onalaska football coach Tom Yashinsky frequently interacts with any quail content Kora puts on Twitter.