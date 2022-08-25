High school football: A look at Week 2

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

NONCONFERENCE

Aquinas (1-0) at Onalaska Luther (1-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds didn’t skip a beat from winning last season’s Division 5 state championship in a 34-14 win over Prairie du Chien last week. … Aquinas has won 17 straight games as it tries to beat the Knights for a second straight season. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer and senior WR Collin Conzemius combine to be the biggest offensive threat after they tore up the Black Hawks early in last week’s victory. … Flottmeyer (14-for-22-344 yards, 4 TDs-2 INTs) averaged 24.6 yards per completion in his season debut, and Conzemius (3 catches-142 yards, 3 TDs) averaged 47.3 yards per catch and scored on all of them. … The Blugolds could also opt to use RB Calvin Hargrove (7 carries-42 yards) after he scored 20 touchdowns last season; Luther—The Knights made a winner out of first-year coach Jeff Komay against Blair-Taylor last week. … Luther allowed the Wildcats 168 total yards in a 34-6 victory and pulled away with a 21-point second quarter. … Senior RB Tanner Bass picked up 106 rushing yards and scored twice on 17 carries to spark the offense. … The Knights will try to establish Bass again and try to find good opportunities for QB Jackson Kendall (6-13-49, 2-0) to find 6-foot-7 receiver Logan Bahr (4-31, 1) in a favorable matchup. … Luther will need a big defensive effort in this game to find those opportunities and make them count.

Eau Claire Memorial (1-0) vs. Central (1-0) at UW-L

NOTEWORTHY: Memorial—The Old Abes used a very efficient game from QB Ryan Thompson (17-23-141, 4-1) to hand Logan a 36-8 defeat last week. … RB Shimar Simmons (12-142, 1) also had a big game against the Rangers and gained 72 of those yards on a 72-yard TD run in the third quarter. … The Old Abes put up 374 total yards to beat Logan. … The Rangers will have to be aware of the whereabouts of WR Julius Clark (6-76, 2); Central—The RiverHawks are trying to beat Memorial for the third straight year after taking care of Eau Claire North 19-14 last week. … QB Mason Elston (10-20-120, 1-0) looks to build in his first varsity start against a defense that allowed 202 total yards and intercepted three passes in Week 1.

Eau Claire North (0-1) at Logan (0-1)

NOTEWORTHY: North—The Huskies have won one game since the start of the 2016 season, and it was a 20-14 victory over the Rangers last season. … North almost beat Central last week, though. … North rushed for 213 yards against the RiverHawks, so that’s where the Logan defense starts its focus. … RBs Cameron Olson (14-92) and James Jarzynski (13-71, 1) kept the sticks moving against Central; Logan—The Rangers want to avenge the rare North victory from their matchup a year ago, but will have to play better than they did in Week 1 to do it. … QB Johnny Leaver (11-24-115, 1-3) was effective in his starting debut and added 53 rushing yards, but he will have to limit the turnovers after throwing three interceptions. … Logan certainly wants to expand the role of RB Eli Reynolds (9-34) after Week 1.

-- Todd Sommerfeldt