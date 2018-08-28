Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS

This poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and up)

School;Record;Pts.;Last

;;;Week

1, Fond du Lac (8);2-0;89;1

2, Brookfield Central;2-0;72;3

tie, Waunakee (1);2-0;72;2

4, Kimberly;1-1;62;4

5, Muskego;2-0;56;5

6, Franklin;2-0;35;6

7, Bay Port;2-0;26;10

8, Milw. Marquette;2-0;26;7

9, Neenah;2-0;20;NR

10, Monona Grove;2-0;9;NR

tie, Mequon Homestead;2-0;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Verona 7, Madison Memorial 5, Hudson 3, Appleton North 2, Chippewa Falls 1, Menasha 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Pts.;Last

;;;Week

1, Wauk. Cath. Memorial (8);2-0;89;1

2, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld;2-0;65;3

3, Lodi;2-0;64;T5

4, St. Croix Central;2-0;62;4

5, NB Eisenhower;2-0;46;T5

6, GB Notre Dame;2-0;41;8

7, Amherst;1-1;36;2

tie, Racine St. Catherine's;2-0;36;7

9, Lakeside Lutheran;2-0;14;10

10, Rice Lake;2-0;13;9

Others receiving votes: West De Pere 7, Little Chute 6, Berlin 6, Kewaskum 6, Omro 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)

School;Record;Pts.;Last

;;;Week

1, Fond du Lac Springs (8);2-0;90;1

2, Bangor;2-0;71;2

3, Lake Country Luth.;2-0;62;3

4, Edgar;2-0;59;4

5, Iola-Scandinavia;2-0;56;5

6, Black Hawk;2-0;44;6

7, Racine Lutheran;2-0;33;7

8, Eau Claire Regis;2-0;23;8

9, Grantsburg;2-0;17;9

10, Fall River;2-0;16;10

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 6, Dodgeland 4, Pecatonica/Argyle 4, Johnson Creek 3, Oshkosh Lourdes, 2, Belleville 2, Randolph 1, Stanley-Boyd 1, Abbotsford 1.

