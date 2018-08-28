FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
This poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments:
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and up)
School;Record;Pts.;Last
;;;Week
1, Fond du Lac (8);2-0;89;1
2, Brookfield Central;2-0;72;3
tie, Waunakee (1);2-0;72;2
4, Kimberly;1-1;62;4
5, Muskego;2-0;56;5
6, Franklin;2-0;35;6
7, Bay Port;2-0;26;10
8, Milw. Marquette;2-0;26;7
9, Neenah;2-0;20;NR
10, Monona Grove;2-0;9;NR
tie, Mequon Homestead;2-0;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Verona 7, Madison Memorial 5, Hudson 3, Appleton North 2, Chippewa Falls 1, Menasha 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Pts.;Last
;;;Week
1, Wauk. Cath. Memorial (8);2-0;89;1
2, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld;2-0;65;3
3, Lodi;2-0;64;T5
4, St. Croix Central;2-0;62;4
5, NB Eisenhower;2-0;46;T5
6, GB Notre Dame;2-0;41;8
7, Amherst;1-1;36;2
tie, Racine St. Catherine's;2-0;36;7
9, Lakeside Lutheran;2-0;14;10
10, Rice Lake;2-0;13;9
Others receiving votes: West De Pere 7, Little Chute 6, Berlin 6, Kewaskum 6, Omro 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)
School;Record;Pts.;Last
;;;Week
1, Fond du Lac Springs (8);2-0;90;1
2, Bangor;2-0;71;2
3, Lake Country Luth.;2-0;62;3
4, Edgar;2-0;59;4
5, Iola-Scandinavia;2-0;56;5
6, Black Hawk;2-0;44;6
7, Racine Lutheran;2-0;33;7
8, Eau Claire Regis;2-0;23;8
9, Grantsburg;2-0;17;9
10, Fall River;2-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 6, Dodgeland 4, Pecatonica/Argyle 4, Johnson Creek 3, Oshkosh Lourdes, 2, Belleville 2, Randolph 1, Stanley-Boyd 1, Abbotsford 1.