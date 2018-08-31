ONALASKA — Tom Yashinsky had enough faith in junior Austin Larson to make him the Onalaska High School football team’s starting quarterback this season.
Larson’s done nothing but make that faith pay off through three weeks of the season, as the Hilltoppers jumped out to a big lead and kept it throughout Friday night’s 52-8 home win against Aquinas in the MVC opener.
Larson went 6-for-14 passing for 133 yards, but three of those completions went for touchdowns.
Those highlight plays are a result of the work Larson, his receivers, and the offensive line have done to this point. But it was a more subtle play that signaled to Yashinsky that Larson’s continuing to grow in his role.
Aquinas had shifted its defense outside to cover up the Hilltoppers’ receivers when Onalaska was trying to run a bubble screen. Before the coaches could even signal in the audible, Larson checked into an inside run play.
“He’s a student,” Yashinsky said. “He’s a smart kid, and he’s pretty poised back there right now.”
Onalaska (2-1, 1-0) got big games from its top two running backs, junior Nathan Lubinsky and senior Alex Franzini. Lubinsky tallied 154 yards and a TD on 18 carries, and Franzini racked up 75 yards and a score on three tries.
Yashinsky said the offensive line did well maintaining blocks through the whistle, something that was a point of emphasis throughout the week in practice.
Onalaska led 35-0 late in the second quarter before Aquinas quarterback Gavin Wetzel found Brandon Merfeld for a 22-yard score.
The Hilltoppers held Aquinas to 62 yards rushing, and allowed a long rush of just 8 yards. Yashinsky said shutting down the run game was key to making the passing game more predictable, and Onalaska’s secondary tallied four interceptions off Wetzel.