High school football: Bangor overcomes mistakes to hold off Onalaska Luther

ONALASKA — The Bangor High School football team handed Onalaska Luther their first conference loss of the season Friday by a 34-28 final, but the demandor of their coaches afterwards wouldn't convey the result.

A fumble recovery by the Cardinals (7-1, 5-1) with 5:03 remaining while leading 34-15 looked to have put the game away. However, a lost fumble led to a Knights touchdown with three minutes left while an interception setup a touchdown with 45 seconds left.

“I think we need to do better as a whole team finishing,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “We didn’t finish it really strong…I think it gives us confidence but we weren’t overly elated after the win. Luther is a good team but we’re trying to make ourselves better as a team and there’s a lot stuff tonight that we cannot do in the future.”

That sentiment was echoed by senior running back Tanner Jones, who rushed for four touchdowns.

“We’re 100 percent there physically, mentally we’re just not fixing for the playoffs or our next game against New Lisbon,” Jones said. “We’re going to focus hopefully better in practice and fix those little things.”

Jones finished 152 rushing yards, enough to surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season during the win.

An onside kick out of bounds allowed Bangor to kneel out the remaining clock, but Luther coach Jeff Komay said his team showed a lot of fight after early mistakes in the second half hurt them.

“It was all about field position in the second half,” Luther coach Jeff Komay said. “A penalty after the kickoff and a quick turnover on that end kind of flipped the game real quick. I’m really proud of the guys for battling back in the fourth quarter and making a game out of it.”

The Knights (7-1, 5-1) led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter thanks a two-point conversion run from sophomore quarter Jackson Kendall after he connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Logan Bahr.

Jones scored his second touchdown of the game with 4:08 left in the first half, but another touchdown catch by Bahr made it 15-14 at halftime.

The Cardinals retook the lead in the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Jones, and soon added on to it. Jones intercepted a pass from Kendall and junior running back Samuel Cropp scored on the next play with a 20-yard rushing touchdown, making it 27-15 after a missed extra point.

Grant said attentiveness helped his defense keep Luther off the scoreboard on their first five possessions out of halftime.

“We were paying better attention and playing their crossing routes better,” Grant said. “We made plays. We told our team if we force guys to get one-dimensional, it gives us a good chance of getting the ball. The defense in the third quarter played well.”

Another touchdown run by Jones opened the fourth quarter, but the score would prove to be their finest offensive play of the period. A lost fumble gave the Knights an instant red zone possession late, leading to a one-yard touchdown run by running back Tanner Bass with 3:02 remaining.

A pair of false starts on the ensuing Bangor drive led to them having to throw on third down with a pass being intercepted by senior Nathan Riley.

Kendall had struggled in the second half, but managed to finish the game with 230 passing yards and one final touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Synclair Byus with 45 seconds left.

The loss did open Komay’s eyes to what his team needs to focus on ahead of their final regular season game on the road against a Cashton team that’s perfect in the Scenic Bluffs.

“I’m really proud of the guys and how they fought back, but eliminating the penalties and taking care of field position are the biggest things for Cashton,” Komay said.

Bangor will finish their regular season with a home game next Friday against New Lisbon.