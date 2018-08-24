BANGOR — Following an early turnover, the Bangor High School football team briefly found itself on its heels Friday night.
Loyal pounced on a fumbled kick return, and thought it had taken a lead on the defending WIAA Division 7 state champions late in the first quarter, before a hold and the ensuing yellow flag negated the touchdown run.
The Cardinals, in their home red uniforms for the first time of the 2018 campaign, came up with the stop they needed on a third-and-20 play, then marched down the field shortly after to extend their lead en route to a 28-6 win over the Greyhounds.
“Some days you just have to live to play another day, and another down,” Bangor coach Kevin Kravik said of the early break. ”That’s exactly what we got on that one.”
The Cardinals (2-0) led 8-6 after trading touchdowns with Loyal (1-1) in the opening quarter, and rode the state-renowned balanced rushing attack to 315 yards on 54 attempts, with junior Carter Horstman leading the way with 171 yards.
“In our first drive, we just wanted to get a feel of what they’re doing defensively, which way they’re slanting, which way they are strong, and then it’s the same when we’re on defense. We’re trying to figure out what they want to do,” Kravik said of the back-and-forth start.
“Once we figured it out, we hope that they don’t have any alternatives to it. That’s kind of what happened there. We shut down their inside run game, and forced them into doing some things that I don’t think they normally do, like throwing the ball and trying to run wide, and that really put them in a clamp.”
The ever-swarming Bangor defense held the Greyhounds to 79 yards rushing and 116 total yards. The Cardinals scored in each quarter, gradually extending a 14-6 halftime lead.
“We like to pride ourselves on defense the whole way,” said senior Jaymeson Freit, who finished with two rushing touchdowns and an interception. “We’d rather have stout defense and have a game be 6-0 than win 50-45. We pride ourselves on defense, and we go hard as hell every play. We love getting hyped for each other on a stop, switch the momentum back in our favor, and go down and score.”
Freit said the Cardinals knew they had some strong competition awaiting them on Friday night.
“We knew we were in for a dogfight coming in,” Freit said of Loyal. We knew they were one of the top teams in the state, along with us. But we responded well after the turnover and after they scored. We went down and scored again and just held them.”
Kravik said that he was pleased with the effort against two difficult nonconference opponents, especially considering the rain delay against Melrose-Mindoro last week, and having Friday’s start time moved up an hour with the threat of rain looming all night, to get ready for the Scenic Bluffs opener next week against Royall (1-1).
“You’re never know what you’re going to get in our conference,” Kravik said. “We just really enjoy the competition and we’ll play anybody at anytime. Whether we have to go out in the parking lot or on a Wednesday night or whatever, we’ll play anybody. (Loyal) is one of those teams that you like to play, and we stood up to them.”