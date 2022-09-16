High school football: Baraboo beats La Crosse Central in defensive slugfest

It was far from a banner night for the Baraboo football team in their road trip to Roger Harring Stadium to meet La Crosse Central

Baraboo committed five turnovers on offense and completed only two passes, but a clamp down night defensively and 309 rushing yards secured them a 15-7 win over Central on Friday night.

“Our defense really did play outstanding football tonight, kept us in this game and really won it for us,” Bangor coach Steve Turkington said. “Offensively, you’re not going to win very many games committing all those turnovers. Even the missed extra point near the end could have sealed the game. It’s the little things like that.”

The run game was a bright spot for the Thunderbirds (4-1, 3-0) despite a pair of lost redzone fumbles. Senior running back Ben Burgess rushed 12 times for 160 yards, leading Baraboo with several breakaway rushes.

“We trusted each other on the blocking,” Burgess said. “Everyone said ‘I’ve got your back, I trust you and I’m going to hit the hole.’ We’re always going to try and make the biggest play and do it for the team.”

The RiverHawks (1-4, 0-3) were held to only 180 total yards of offense in their second game without their regular starting senior quarterback Mason Elston. Coach Mitch Olson said execution is at the route of Central’s fourth-straight loss.

“It’s a tough one,” Olson said. “We just need to be able to execute better and find a way to win a football game.”

Baraboo opened the scoring in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by junior running back Isaac Pelland. Central’s 16-yard touchdown catch by senior wide receiver Boston Brindley tied the game at halftime 7-7.

One of the two Baraboo fumbles ultimately led to the Thunderbirds breaking the tie in the third quarter. With the RiverHawks pinned on their own two-yard line, a muffed snap resulted in sophomore running back Jude Alvarado being tackled in the end zone to make it 9-7 in the third quarter.

The RiverHawks had two opportunities in the final two minutes to take the lead, but both resulted in interceptions by Baraboo junior defensive back Micah McReynolds. The return on McReynolds’ first helped setup a four-yard touchdown run for Pellard, who finished with 79 rushing yards.

“Nobody wants to have as many turnovers as we did,” Burgess said. “We all knew everyone had to step up. We had a turnover, we’ve got to change that around. We’ve got to win and this is what we had to do.”

The second McReynolds interception came on a play the Central sideline and fan base thought should have been called pass interference after contact between junior wide receiver Aaron Polema and junior safety Talan Pichler took both to the ground.

“The officiating crew did a great job,” Olson said. “We didn’t agree with that one but sometimes that’s how it goes.”

The win puts the Thunderbirds alongside Onalaska and Reedsburg at the top of the MVC standings in their first season in the conference. It wasn’t always pretty, but Turkington expects that on occasion from a team made up of only nine seniors.

“We’re a young team,” Turkington said. “We’ve got a lot of juniors and sophomores out on the field, so (mistakes) are to be expected at times. Hopefully we learn to grow from it.”