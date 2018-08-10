Through stories and podcasts, the La Crosse Tribune sports department previews the 2018 high school football season in the La Crosse area.

This is the fifth installment of a 10-day Tribune series previewing area high school football teams. The schedule for the rest of the previews, which concludes Aug. 16, follows. Go to lacrossetribune.com for stories and videos of all high school football coverage, including our Preseason 24.

THE BACKGROUND

COACH: Justin Jehn, fifth season

CAREER RECORD: 27-14 after going 8-3 overall and tying for the MVC championship last season at 6-1

TRADITION: The Panthers have had just three losing seasons since 2000 and are averaging seven victories per season during that 18-year stretch. West Salem has won at least nine games in six of those seasons.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Senior John Glassmaker is a player who can impact a game dramatically on the offensive and defensive lines. He is the top combination player the Panthers have at positions that should be considered strengths.