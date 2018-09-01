CALEDONIA — Carl Fruechte has been Caledonia High School’s head football coach, or co-coach, for 18 years. This past offseason, however, Fruechte did something for the first time.
Fruechte hosted a “Mom’s Football Clinic,” designed to give mothers of Warriors football players a chance to talk about the hot topics facing the game on and off the football field.
“It was a really good time,” Fruechte said. “I really enjoyed it. I just got to find a good time in the summer to do it, which is really hard.”
Surprisingly, concussions weren’t the biggest topic at the conference. Sure, it came up. But, other topics included what it takes to play at the collegiate level, working on grades, even understanding what sexual assault is and the longterm consequences of such. More on that later.
Fruechte’s main selling point, however, was to get the student-athletes — both boys and girls — out of the house and away from video games and television.
“What’s sort of made me decide to do it was we were hearing of numbers; some guys not coming out,” Fruechte said of making football a family matter. “Everything that their buddies were doing. ... Well, they’re stuck on whatever that one stupid video game is called (Fortnite).”
Fruechte isn’t wrong at the notion that participation numbers in football are dwindling.
According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there were 20,000 less high school athletes who played football in 2017 compared to 2016. The numbers have been consistently decreasing since 2008.
“We need the parents to get on their boys and daughters, and say, ‘Just go outside and play,’” Fruechte said. “I don’t care if it’s going out to the park, fishing, swimming, playing tag, biking. I don’t care. Get outside. Get that blood flowing. That’s where I believe football is right now.”
Fruechte didn’t shy away when the sexual assault topic came up, instead trying to be educational and informative. Given the recent news of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus being away from the Badgers football team due to allegations of sexual assault, it was a timely topic.
Fruechte believes that half the Warriors’ football team doesn’t even know about Cephus, or why is not presently on the team.
“It’s sort of sad,” Fruechte said. “Some of them don’t even watch any football, but they’re some of our best football players. Then, you got other ones that are way into it. It’s really weird that way. I bet you half of our guys don’t even know what happened in Wisconsin and Ohio State.”
Fruechte remembers his playing days when there wasn’t social media or multiple sports networks to choose from. There was just the TV, radio and newspaper.
So what came about from the clinic and why?
“Sometimes I think football coaches get viewed as uncaring,” Fruechte said. “Maybe this is my paranoia. I want the parents out in our community to know that we really care.
“Just because we chew your kid’s butt doesn’t mean we don’t love him,” Fruechte said. “I think most football coaches love their kids. Sometimes they’re afraid to say that. We’re not. We just want them to know that we care about them more than a football player. We want them to go on.”