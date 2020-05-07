High school football: Caledonia's Eli King builds nice collection of opportunities

“We appreciate all of them and none more than any of the others,” he said. “It’s just nice to see college coaches seeing what these kids can do and giving them chances like they are doing.”

King caught 50 passes as a sophomore, and 21 of them went for touchdowns. He also returned three punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns, showing tremendous cutting ability and speed on a consistent basis. He helped the Warriors win their fifth straight MSHSL Class AA championship.

His high-flying sophomore basketball season resulted in averages of 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists as the Caledonia spent the season ranked No. 1 and qualified for the state tournament before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While King played wide receiver the last two seasons, there is a chance that he could switch to quarterback for the next two. He said Notre Dame was open to playing him at quarterback if he makes the change and those seasons go well.

But King isn’t one to get too excited about these kinds of things. That’s no different than his older brothers, Owen and Noah, both of whom navigated the Division I basketball recruiting waters.

“It was pretty exciting at our house for a little while,” Eli said of Saturday. “But then it calmed down again.”