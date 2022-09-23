High school football: Cashton wins battle of undefeated teams versus Bangor

CASHTON — In a battle for supremacy in the Scenic Bluffs Conference between run-heavy offenses, a pair of touchdowns thrown by senior quarterback Jacob Huntzicker led Cashton over Bangor 21-7 on Friday.

Coach Jered Hemmersbach’s squad was kept in check on the ground by Bangor early, leading to Cashton mixing up its normally grounded offense. Huntzicker finished with 137 passing yards with both touchdown passes coming in the first half.

“We wanted to run the ball and eat the clock up,” Jered Hemmersbach said. “(Bangor) did a great job taking away a lot of stuff that we wanted to run. We decided to take some shots and made them count.”

The Eagles' (6-0, 3-0) win comes after knocking off Bangor in the WIAA Division 7 playoffs last season. The field was surrounded by hometown fans as Cashton claimed its first back-to-back wins against the Cardinals (5-1, 3-1) since 2000 and first regular-season victory over its rival since 2013.

“The community is great,” junior Brett Hemmersbach said. “This win just means everything to us. We’re going to celebrate now, but we’ve still got the next few weeks ahead. Everybody is here, and it means a lot.”

Huntzicker found junior wide receiver Noah Hemmersbach in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring. On the first play of the second, junior wide receiver Connor Butzler caught a pass and ran it the rest of the way for a 58-yard touchdown. Both receivers also intercepted Bangor passes later in the game.

With the score 13-0 following a missed extra point, the Eagles cashed in on a fumble by Bangor senior running back Tanner Jones with a 35-yard return for a touchdown by Brent Hemmersbach.

“There were a lot of guys coming my way,” Brett Hemmersbach said. “One guy had his waist so I went top. I think my knee hit the ball to get it loose, looked down and the ball was on the ground. I picked it up and took it to the house. Our defense has grown so much in so many different ways. We’ve become more physical, faster and we want this a lot more than before.”

Senior running back Colin O’Neil scored on a two-point conversion to make the score 21-0 just 25 seconds into the second quarter. A lengthy drive by Bangor ensured, ending with a 3-yard touchdown run by Jones to make it 21-7 at halftime.

The second half was more of the slugfest the two powerhouse defenses had been accustom to in prior weeks with a combined three punts, four turnovers on downs and an interception. Neither team exploded for big plays on the ground with O’Neil finishing with 81 yards and Jones running for 68 yards.

Cashton senior defensive linemen Riley Verken had a team-high seven tackles in what the Eagles coach said was a hard hitting affair.

“That was a battle,” Jered Hemmersbach said. “There was a lot of hitting and players left it all on the line. It was a great atmosphere. Someone’s going to come up short in one of these, we were just fortunate to come out on top.”

Bangor managed to keep the Eagles off the scoreboard after the fumble recovery touchdown despite allowing Cashton into the red zone three more times. However, only one first down in the second half was evidence of the Cardinals' lack of consistency on offense.

“I think we hung in there in the second half, we just weren’t able to sustain anything offensively,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “They’re a good team. I’m proud of our guys and how they competed. I’m proud of how the defense played in the second half especially.

"It would have been nice to sustain some things, but it was like whenever we got momentum something would happen that knocked us off our base.”

Cashton goes for its seventh straight win when it plays at New Lisbon (5-1, 3-1) next Friday. Bangor looks to rebound in a home nonconference game against Ithaca.