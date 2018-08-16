EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Central High School football team wasted little time on Thursday getting its season in full gear.
The Red Raiders (1-0) scored 39 first-half points en route to a 45-8 win over Eau Claire North (0-1) in a nonconference season opener at Carson Park.
Johnny Davis had three rushing touchdowns and three in the air for Central.
The first touchdown of the season came on a fourth-down play when Davis, a junior, found Trevon Van Egtern on a 31-yard play to make it 7-0.
Davis then found Peter Fleming on a 16-yard passing score with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter. With that pass, Davis had already reached the 100-yard milestone.
Davis’ first rushing TD from 54 yards out came with 33 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Then, the Red Raiders scored with a 36-yard passing play involving Johnny and Jordan Davis to open up the second quarter. Davis’ second first-half rushing TD was a 13-yard scamper with 7:42 left in the half. Van Egtern caught a second touchdown pass for 4 yards late in the second quarter.
The Red Raiders scored three touchdowns in both the first and second quarters, and they had 361 total yards in the first half.
The final TD from Johnny Davis — which was also the last scoring play for the Red Raiders — was a 16-yard dash with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
Johnny Davis was 17-for-25 with 253 passing yards, and was the Red Raiders’ leading rusher with 86 yards on five carries.
Jordan Davis had three catches for 77 yards. Central recorded 440 total yards.