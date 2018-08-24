Officiating crews covering the Central High School football team in future games may want to bring along an extra person — perhaps someone familiar with air traffic control.
This year’s version of the Red Raiders, thanks to strong-armed junior quarterback Johnny Davis, has filled the air with footballs to the tune of 20 a game.
Don’t expect that to change.
Most of those pigskin flights have landed safely in the arms of Red Raiders receivers like Jordan Davis and Jamar Davis, as well as running back Peter Fleming. And seven of those Johnny Davis-powered flights have touched down safely in the end zone.
It has been an offensive display that has Central fans jacked up, and rightfully so. Being 2-0 helps, especially with an ornery Holmen team — likely the most skilled 0-2 team in the area — bent on slowing down the Red Raiders’ train next week.
More on that next week.
“The cool thing is offensively we still have room for improvement. We have not really had our starters out there for a full four quarters yet,” said Central coach Tony Servais, whose 2-0 team has outscored its opponents — Eau Claire North and Memorial — to the tune of 89-20.
“We have left points out on the field.”
That’s a scary thought, as Johnny Davis has put out notice that he could very well be one of the area’s — if not the state’s — top quarterbacks.
Better known for his considerable basketball talent — he has multiple Division I scholarship offers, including one from Wisconsin — Davis’ high-level performance has turned in a big-time way.
Want proof?
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Davis has completed 19 of 40 passes for 481 yards with seven TD passes and zero interceptions in two games. And that’s not counting what he’s done with his legs, as he has rushed/scrambled 20 times for 186 yards and four more scores.
And then there is his ability to see the field as well as his poise in the pocket. If this kid ever decides to play college football, there will be offers. Scholarship offers.
“Johnny is a very talented kid as we all know, and he is such a great competitor,” Servais said. “Last year was his first year as a starting quarterback and he learned a lot. He didn’t have Jordan there as his blanket, his comfort zone.
“This year he is so much bigger and stronger and faster and has so much more experience. And with Jordan and Jamar (Davis) and Peter (Fleming) and Trevon (Van Egtern), he has a lot of guys to throw to.”
And the guys up front — Alec Morris, Ethan Hundt, Connor Iverson, Andy Winkers and newcomer Jackson Servais — giving Johnny Davis time to survey the field, the Red Raiders have grown up offensively.
Servais thought it would happen, but maybe not this fast.
“Those guys are doing an excellent job and work really hard,” Servais said. “They are further along in their run blocking at this point than I thought they would be, and they did a good job of picking up some blitzes (against Memorial) and sealing off the rush from the from the outside.”
When Memorial did blitz in Thursday night’s 44-12 Central victory, Johnny Davis was ready. He seems to possess that almost unteachable, uncanny ability of knowing exactly when the pocket is going to collapse, then performs Houdini-like escapes via his legs or quick-fire release.
Six of his 15 rushes against the Old Abes went for 11 or more yards, including a nifty 26-yard TD scamper. What stood out — in addition to his athletic ability — was his smarts.
He knew when not to play tough guy, and duck a hit via the sideline or simply go down.
“It is something we have discussed with him many times,” Servais said of Johnny Davis knowing when to use the sideline. “You have to learn how to slide, not take a hit, and the same thing when using the sideline.
“That is why he is so dangerous as he can break out of the pocket and throw it downfield. The receivers are very good at breaking off the routes, and he is able to make the throws on the run and is quite amazing.
“He is a naturally smart athlete who has been in a lot of games, it doesn’t matter the sport. He is the real deal.”
So is Jordan Davis, who has come back strong after missing nearly all of last season with an injury.
It all adds up to one thing: Central’s a team to keep your eyes on.