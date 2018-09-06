The De Soto High School football team did a little bit of everything in overwhelming Hillsboro at Logan’s Swanson Field on Thursday.
The Pirates ran the ball for touchdowns, passed it for touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone on the way to a 36-0 nonconference victory over the Tigers.
The Pirates (2-2) scored 24 points in the second quarter, punted once in the first half and allowed Hillsboro just one sustained drive in the first half. De Soto followed that drive with an 80-yarder of its own that was finished off on a 27-yard touchdown run by Brock Venner that pushed the lead to 14-0 with 8:08 left in the second quarter.
Venner, a senior, gained 86 of De Soto’s 245 rushing yards to go with the touchdown. Trevor Rebhahn added 71 and a touchdown.
The Pirates later doomed a Hillsboro possession when Taylor Gullickson and Josh Boardman combined on the tackle for a 5-yard loss on the first play. A bad pitch on third down landed in the end zone, where it rolled around until Gullickson fell on it for the touchdown.
The lead was pushed to 30-0 when the Pirates recovered a Hillsboro fumble near their own 30 and drove the length of the field in the final 2 minutes.
Pedretti went 3-for-3 on the drive, connecting on first-down passes to Riggin Beck and Jake Sikora to move the ball to the Hillsboro 12. Pedretti then hit Beck again in the back corner of the end zone, and that was followed by a conversion run for Venner that made it 30-0 going into the half.
Hillsboro managed just 83 yards on 38 offensive plays and lost three fumbles.