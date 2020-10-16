High school football: Follow the Tribune tonight

Stay on top of the Coulee Region football action tonight by following the Tribune via Twitter at three area football games.

Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) will be in West Salem covering the Panthers' game against Tomah, while Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) will be in Westby to watch the Norsemen return from a two-week hiatus and host Aquinas, which is 2-0.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Brown (@Jeff_Brown60) is in Melrose to watch Melrose-Mindoro (1-1) tangle with Independence/Gilmanton (1-1) tonight. If your interest drifts to the other side of the river, Alex VandenHouten (@alexVandenhout1) is in Byron to watch Winona Senior High play its second game of the season.

Highlights from games will appear regularly tonight on those feeds, and stories from each will be posted at www.lacrossetribune.com as soon as possible following games.

Go to www.lacrossetribune.com tonight to read about all of the action — including Onalaska's game at St. Croix Central, De Soto's home game against Hillsboro and more — and see videos and photos as Week 4 comes to a close.

Sommerfeldt and Lee will also post a recap video of what they saw at their games tonight at www.lacrossetribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.