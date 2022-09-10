High School football: ‘Full team effort’ fuels Baraboo to first shutout in two years over Holmen

BARABOO — Following substantial graduation losses, Baraboo High School football coach Steve Turkington knew this year’s Thunderbirds wouldn’t be a one-man show.

“I told these guys at the beginning of the year it’s going to require everybody on this team and it’s going to be a team effort,” he said.

After a season-opening loss to Sauk Prairie, it looks like the T-Birds are really starting to click following a 27-0 win over Holmen in Mississippi Valley Conference action at Beryl Newman Stadium. Junior quarterback Luke Vittengl accounted for 232 total yards and three touchdowns while junior Ross Liegel hauled in his first career touchdown as the T-Birds pitched their first shutout since 2020.

“It’s big,” Liegel said. “We started out slow, but we’re just getting better. We’re a young team, we still have time and just have to keep rolling.”

Things were rolling right along for the T-Birds (3-1, 2-0 MVC) as they led 14-0 at halftime but the Vikings quickly threatened on the opening possession of the second half. Facing a fourth-and-1 from the T-Birds’ 26-yard line, Holmen ran a trap to senior Andrew Weiss and the 5-foot-8 speedster did the rest, racing 53 yards to the T-Birds 21.

The Vikings breached the red zone but ultimately came up empty as they were done in by penalties and settled for a 30-yard field goal attempt that went just wide off the boot of Hogan Schneider.

“When you hurt yourself, you’re playing two opponents, right?” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “Our guys, they play hard; you get two steps forward and then sometimes it’s three steps backwards.”

A botched snap on a punt to finish the ensuing Thunderbirds' possession nearly gave Holmen field possession inside the Baraboo 10. Ben Burgess scooped up the ball, evaded three defenders and got the punt off.

“I saw the ball going to the 5-yard line and I didn’t want to set up the defense at the 5-yard line,” Burgess said. “I said in my head, ‘This is what I have to do. I have to make a play here. Pick it up, kick it and it doesn’t matter where it goes, just kick that ball.’”

Turkington added: “Getting that punt off was the play of the game, there’s no doubt about it because we would have been in deep trouble there.”

Baraboo quickly shook off the near catastrophe, forcing a turnover on downs before salting things away with two touchdowns on its ensuing two drives. Burgess first plunged in from 4 yards out for a 21-0 lead with 11 minutes, 52 seconds left. That came one play after the senior hauled in a sliding 21-yard catch on a wheel route from Vittengl on fourth-and-4.

Vittengl then put the game to bed on the next drive, racing in from 2 yards out for a 27-0 lead with 5:59 to play.

“It started to feel like we were dying a little bit,” Burgess said of the poor start. “But the second everyone started stepping up and hitting all the big plays, the confidence starts going through the roof.”

Baraboo was brimming with confidence early after scoring on their second drive of the game. After trading punts, Vittengl found Liegel on a short pass from the T-Birds’ 32 and the 6-7 tight end did the rest, tiptoeing the sideline and going 68 yards to the house for a 7-0 lead with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

“Honestly I was kind of surprised I went that far,” Liegel admitted with a chuckle. “I just kept running and ended up in the end zone.”

Vittengl, who ran for a team-high 55 yards, doubled the lead with a 35-yard scamper with 10:44 to go in the opening half. Holmen, led by Weiss’ 105 rushing yards on 10 attempts, had a chance late in the half to score but again stalled out just outside the T-Birds’ red zone and were held scoreless for a third straight game.

“We missed out down here, we missed out at the end of the half, we missed out on our first drive (of the second half) because of those penalties,” Kowalski said.

Nothing was super clean for the T-Birds. They rushed for just 147 yards on 34 carries, including 47 yards on eight attempts by Burgess, but everything came together when they needed it most.

“It was a really tough game. Every down it was like a struggle and I told the guys, ‘We earned everything we got tonight,’” said Turkington, whose team has won three straight. “Sometimes it requires somebody else to come in, chip in and make a play. There were multiple plays by multiple guys that made the difference.”

Baraboo will look for more of that next week when it heads to La Crosse Central while the Vikings return home to Tomah looking to end their three-game scoreless streak.