This is the third installment of a 10-day Tribune series previewing area high school football teams.

THE BACKGROUND

COACH: Jon Stefenhagen, 23rd season

RECORD: 140-84 (.625), including a 19-3 mark the last two seasons, and 64-38 record over the last 10 years.

GROUND FORCE: The Red Hawks averaged more than 300 yards per game rushing en route to a 9-0 regular season before falling Northwestern 29-17 in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Brandon Boos is in his first year as a starter, and will operate behind a strong and skilled OL that includes Gage Jessesski, Mitch Bergmann, Trevor Daffinson, Cordell Kokott, Walker Stoner and Marcus Helmers.