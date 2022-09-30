High school football: Holmen beats La Crosse Central with help in all three phases

The offense and special teams for the Holmen High School football team did their jobs in the first half against Central on Friday night.

The halftime message from Holmen coach Travis Kowalski was to the third phase of the team.

“I told them at halftime that we ran 31 plays and they ran 13, so I told the defense in the second half it was their turn,” he said.

A stop inside the 5-yard line and a fumble recovery in the third quarter proved sufficient enough for a 24-13 MVC win against the RiverHawks at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The win puts the Vikings (3-4 overall, 3-2 MVC) on the cusp of a playoff berth after their streak of 11 straight postseasons ended in 2021.

“It means a lot to get back having been in the playoffs most of my time on the varsity team,” Tengblad said. “To try and lead a team with a great group of guys, it makes it huge. We've got to go get that next win.”

Tengblad had a team-high 67 rushing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that sealed Holmen the victory. The running backs got plenty of touches as well in the option-based offense with senior Tyrus McCoy rushing for 59 yards and junior Blake Goyette running for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

“Balance is the key in this offense,” Kowalski said. “If you can get your two backs, the halfback and quarterback, it makes it difficult to stop, and these guys are playing well. Our offensive line is coming together. We lost a lot of guys from last year and knew it was going to take time to gel. Hopefully, they just get better next week.”

The first of Goyette’s touchdowns was a six-yard rush on Holmen’s opening drive. The RiverHawks (2-5, 1-4) muffed the ensuing kickoff, allowing the Vikings to recover within the red zone and set up a goal-line dive for Goyette’s second score.

The Vikings ate over nine minutes of the second quarter clock on their next drive, but Central kept them to a 39-yard field goal by senior kicker Hogan Schneider to make it 17-0 at halftime.

While the RiverHawks spotted Holmen an easy scoring drive in the first, Coach Mitch Olson said his team managed well afterwards.

“We played better the last three quarters of the game,” Olson said. “It’s very difficult to replicate the speed and efficiency of Holmen’s offense, so it took us a little bit to get caught up to speed. Then we got it going a bit, but Holmen’s doing really well right now. Holmen won tonight because they were the better team and played really well.”

The RiverHawks' first three drives of the second half ended with a turnover on downs at the Holmen 1-yard line, a lost fumble by senior quarterback Mason Elston and a punt.

Elston — returning after three missed games — found senior wide receiver Boston Brindley for a 24-yard touchdown pass to put Central on the board. He finished by completing 7 of 15 passes for 129 yards.

“It’s great to have Mason Elston the person back on the field,” Olson said. “He’s a great kid and a great quarterback. We’re happy to have him.”

A late hit flag followed by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called on the Central sideline gave Holmen a first down on what originally looked like a third-down stop, leading to the Tengblad goal-line score with 2:45 left.

The longest play of the night came in the final minute, when Brindley took a bounced lateral pass from Elston and threw it to junior wide receiver Aaron Poelma for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

“They gave up a big play at the end, but other than that they played great tonight," Kowalski said.

Holmen’s next game, at home against Logan, has playoff implications for both teams. Logan needs to win out to qualify while the Vikings need to win one of their next two games. Next week, the RiverHawks face Sparta at UW-L.