High school football: Holmen returns with familiar attack

Finding a quick advantage can be key to transitioning through the unique experience of a five-game football season.

The Holmen High School football team feels like it’s just gotten started on preparation for a season like no other, but it will soon blink and have to accept that it’s already over.

So coach Travis Kowalski anticipates his team being confident — especially in one aspect of its game plan — despite having just a handful of practices before Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Logan at Swanson Field.

“I tell our kids all the time that one thing always appreciate about our offense is that it’s simplistic,” Kowalski said of the Vikings’ triple option. “We run six plays and don’t have 85 formations.

“When we have a situation like this, that doesn’t make us better prepared, but it makes for an easier transition.”

The Vikings have been one of the MVC’s most consistent programs with four championships, five second-place finishes and one third-place performance over the past 10 seasons.