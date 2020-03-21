High school football: Joe Protz named Tomah High School coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Curran, who will retire as Tomah activities director effective June 30, said Protz “was an outstanding player and is very dedicated to the sport of football.”

“Joe always has the best interests of Tomah kids in mind,” Curran said. “He loves kids. He loves coaching. We’re very excited to have him.”

Protz played for the 1997 team that claimed Tomah’s first-ever WIAA playoff victory. It was a run-oriented team that featured tailback T.J. Bramwell, who would rush for over 2,300 yards the following season.

“My philosophy is being able to run the football,” he said. “You have to be able to run the football, and you have to be able to stop the run. We had a pretty good running game when we played, and I want to return to that.”

He also wants to boost numbers at the high school and youth levels. Last year’s team featured 30 juniors, including two-year letterwinning quarterback Justin Gerke, but numbers are considerably smaller for the 2021 and 2022 classes.

“I definitely want to get more numbers in our youth program and get everyone excited about football in our community,” Protz said.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 3-6 overall record and a 1-5 mark in the MVC.

Tomah’s 2020 opener is scheduled for Aug. 21 at Mauston. The Timberwolves open their Mississippi Valley Conference season Sept. 4 at home against Sparta.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.