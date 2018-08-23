High school football: Johnny Davis throws for 3 TDs, rushes for another in 44-12 La Crosse Central win

Johnny Davis is best known for his considerable basketball talent, but this strong-armed, fleet-footed kid can do some pretty eye-popping things with a football, too.
Just ask the Eau Claire Memorial defense, which Davis ran ragged in a highlight-reel filled first half when the Central High School football team took care of business.
Central scored 31 first-half points en route to a 44-12 victory over the Old Abes before an estimated 800 fans during a rare Thursday night game at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field.
With the victory, Central ended a four-game losing streak to Eau Claire Memorial, and pushed its record to 2-0.
Davis, with multiple NCAA Division I basketball offers, may find himself in a similar position to another area football and basketball standout — Owen King of Caledonia — if he keeps shredding defenses like he has done the first two weeks of the nine-week regular season.
Davis threw three TD passes and ran for another, giving him 11 total touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
Davis, with his silky smooth ability to glide in all directions while in the pocket, rushed 11 times for 79 yards in the first half alone, including a nifty 26-yard TD run with 9 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half that put the Red Raiders on top 16-0.
Davis, who only played about 4 minutes of the fourth quarter, finished his night by completing 12 of 15 passes for 232 yards and three TDs, and rushed 15 times for an even 100 more.
Central, with the game well in hand, still managed to put up 13 fourth-quarter points, thanks to a 24-yard TD strike from Johnny Davis to Peter Fleming, and a pick-6 by Max Popp.
It was added to an impressive performance by coach Tony Servais’ Red Raiders, who dominated the first half against a team that beat Logan in the season opener last week.
It was 16-0 after Johnny’s twin brother, Jordan, simply stole the 2-point conversion pass from two would-be defenders.
While Johnny was the leading character in this Red Raiders home premier, he had plenty of help from Jordan, who had seven catches for 113 yards. Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-5, 195-pounder, swiped at least three passes away from Old Abes’ cornerbacks in the first half, including an 11-yard strike from Johnny that opened the scoring at the 5:17 mark of the first quarter.
Not to be left out of the first-half TD parade was senior receiver Jamar Davis, who had three receptions for 72 yards in the decisive start, including a 55-yard TD catch-and-run. Davis caught a swing pass on the right sideline with less than 3 minutes left in the first half that seemed like a decent gain.
Jamar Davis thought otherwise, as he busted one tackle, then somehow managed to juke two would-be Old Abes’ tacklers within a yard of the sideline, then raced 55 yards for a TD.
Trevon Van Egtern’s 2-point conversion reception put Central firmly in control, 31-0.
The Davis trio were not the only offensive stars, as 5-8, 145-pound running back Fleming carried nine times in the first half for 61 yards, including a spiffy 17-yard scoring run. He finished his night with 14 carries for 76 yards, and added two catches for 46 yards.