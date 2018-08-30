For stories, videos and podcasts about high school football in the La Crosse area, click here.

BY THE NUMBERS

193: Rushing yards for Holmen's Kevin Koelbl, who carried the ball 20 times.

32: Yards that Holmen's Jonah Johnson's game-winning FG covered as time expired.

135: Yards rushing for the Vikings' Brett Holden, who scored 3 TDs.

399: Yards for Central QB Johnny Davis, with 323 of those coming through the air.