Jonah Johnson didn’t make everything he kicked on Thursday night, but the Holmen High School senior converted his biggest attempt.
Central rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half, but the Vikings moved the ball on their last possession, and Johnson kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Holmen a 30-27 victory over the Red Raiders at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field.
The MVC season is here and Holmen-Central may have already made a claim for game of the year…
Johnson had missed a 21-yard attempt on the first possession of the third quarter, but there was no doubt in the kick that became the winner.
Holmen (1-2, 1-0) drove from its own 38-yard line to Central’s 15 after taking possession with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left. The Vikings opted for a field goal after Johnny Davis scored on a 41-yard run that tied the game at 27 when the extra point was missed.
Junior fullback Brett Holden carried four times for 19 yards, and junior quarterback Austin Dechant added runs of 13 and 11 yards on the final drive.
Holden wound up with 135 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Kevin Koelbl led all rushers with 193 yards on 20 carries.
The Red Raiders drove 81 yards on five plays to cap a 20-point second half and tie the game. Johnny Davis kept the ball on first-and-25, got to the right sideline and broke one tackle on the way to the end zone. The extra point, however, was no good.
Johnny Davis passed for 323 yards and rushed for 76 for Central, which got within 27-21 when Johnny Davis hit Jamar Davis for a 20-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Peter Fleming made the conversion run after that touchdown.
The Vikings had the ball five times in the first half and finished four of those drives in the end zone.
The combination of Holden and Koelbl running behind an offensive line of Connor Hefti, William Ranis, Caleb Butler, Guenther Horman and Dylan Langrehr was effective from the first snap to the last.
Holden ground out yards between the tackles, and Koelbl took that when it was available and found the right cuts for big gains against the Red Raiders.
Koelbl rushed for 126 yards in the first half and had four runs of 9 yards or more.
His 42-yarder on the second drive set Holden up for his first 1-yard touchdown. His 38-yarder on the next possession moved the ball to Central’s 26. Holden scored from the 1 four plays later after Dechant’s 11-yard gain on first-and-1 from the 12.
Holmen had 234 rushing yards and 12 first downs in the first half. Dechant passed one time, and that 10-yard completion to Grass kept a drive alive with the final seconds ticking away.
The play moved the ball to Central’s 10-yard line with 30 seconds left, and Holden scored his third touchdown on another 1-yard run with 17 seconds left for a 27-7 halftime lead.
The Red Raiders opened the game with a 32-yard pass completion from Johnny Davis to Jamar Davis, but they gained only four more first downs in the first half. Central had a tough time getting anything from Jordan Davis with the coverage from Caleb Matl, and the Vikings put together a decent pass rush to help Matl.
The Red Raiders had 173 first-half yards with Johnny Davis passing for 141 of them.