High school football: La Crosse Aquinas holds No. 2 spot in Associated Press rankings

The Aquinas High School football team may have had some trouble with G-E-T before handing it a 44-22 loss in Week 2, but the Blugolds held their spot in state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Aquinas (3-0) is ranked second among Small Division schools and trails No. 1 Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (3-0).

The Ledgers were also first in the initial state poll and placed second to Colby in the WIAA Division 6 state tournament last season. The Blugolds won last year's Division 5 state championship.

Bangor (3-0) and Cashton also received votes in the Small Division, with the Cardinals moving up from 10th last week to ninth this week. The Eagles missed the top 10 by three voting points.

Aquinas hosts Altoona (2-1) in a Coulee Conference game at UW-La Crosse on Friday. Bangor resumes its Scenic Bluffs Conference schedule by hosting Necedah (0-3), and Cashton plays a nonconference game against Riverdale (0-3) in Muscoda, Wis. All of those games kick off at 7 p.m.

Mukwonago (3-0) is ranked first in the Large Division and Waukesha Catholic Memorial (3-0) first in the Medium Division. Onalaska (3-0) just missed out on the top 10 but received votes in the Large Division, and West Salem (2-1) received votes but didn't crack the top 10 in the Medium Division.

Onalaska hosts Central (1-2) on Friday, while the Panthers play at Arcadia (2-1). Both games kick off at 7 p.m.