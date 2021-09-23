High school football: La Crosse Aquinas up for the challenge of Arcadia

The games keep getting bigger for the Aquinas High School football team, but coach Tom Lee and his players wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Blugolds have stepped up to every challenge they have faced this season, but they expect Friday’s game against Arcadia at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex to be a bit different.

Aquinas has unleashed an explosive offense that averages 50 points per game during a 5-0 start that includes wins in its first three Coulee Conference games.

While Lee appreciates — and even seems to be a little in awe of — what that offense has accomplished, he is zeroed in on a defense that has allowed a total of 36 points in four games.

“They have found a way to get it done all season long,” Lee said of the Raiders (4-0, 3-0), who beat Black River Falls 12-0 last week. “When we played Black River Falls on that Thursday night, I had a chance to watch Arcadia play Westby, and I was very impressed with them.”

Control of the conference is on the line, and while Arcadia has plenty of recent experience in contending for that top spot, the Blugolds are trying to become a conference champion for the first time since sharing the MVC title with Logan in 2008.

Aquinas hasn’t won an outright conference football championship since going 5-1 and finishing one game ahead of three teams in the CWCC back in 1989, and a win over the Raiders gives it a very good chance to end that title drought.

To do so, the Blugolds will have to stop running back Ryan Sokup and quarterback Kaden Updike from putting together long drives and limiting opportunities for their own offense. It won’t be a new approach for an Aquinas opponent to try and work clock as much as it can, but Lee thinks Updike can be especially effective in that effort.

“He had me up at 4 in the morning worrying about what he can do,” Lee said of the quarterback. “He is listed at 180 (pounds) but probably 130 is from the hips down. He has big, big legs, he’s powerful and a real threat to run the ball.

“That, in a quarterback, can be tough to deal with.”

Sokup has rushed for 543 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Updike has scored four times to go with 586 passing yards and five TD throws. Arcadia’s offense hasn’t been overpowering by any means, but it has gotten the job done against every opponent.

“It seems like we’re kind of that team that can be described as pesky,” Arcadia coach Derek Updike said. “We don’t do anything fancy. We’re kind of that lunch-pail team, and we grab that lunch pail and go to work every day.

“You get done with the job, and it may not always be the prettiest, but you just try to get it done.”

The Raiders, however, aren’t undefeated by accident or luck. The defense allows 164 total yards per game — 59 through the air — and has given up just one second-half touchdown while playing in a few close games.

Another player who will be key on both sides of the ball for Arcadia is senior Richard Gomez, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound lineman. He’ll be needed to try and get some kind of pressure on Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer and anchor a line that can keep Sokup and Kaden Updike moving forward from his spot at left tackle.

Both of those jobs will be important in an effort to neutralize Flottmeyer, who has completed 48 of 61 passes (78.6%) for 1,156 yards and 18 touchdowns against one interception. Those 18 touchdown passes have been spread around to eight receivers.

“We have to try and do some things to make him feel uncomfortable, but they do such a good job of game planning with screens and that short passing game,” Derek Updike said. “The quick passes make it difficult to get pressure on him. We have to make it more difficult to hit that window by keeping it a tight game and not letting them go up by two or three scores because then things become easier for him.”

Making things more difficult on Arcadia is the number of options for Flottmeyer as he drops back to pass. Senior Quinn Miskowski (13 catches, 341 yards, nine TDs) has to be the defensive priority downfield, but Jack Christenson (11-256, two TDs), Chris Wilson, Collin Conzemius and Will Skemp can also be big-play threats.

The Blugolds can also turn to junior Calvin Hargrove, who has rushed for three touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and scored twice on defense — once on a fumble return and once on an interception return.

