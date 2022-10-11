High school football: La Crosse Aquinas, West Salem ranked 2nd, 7th heading into showdown

The Aquinas High School football team will officially take a No. 2 Associated Press state ranking and West Salem a No. 7 into Friday night’s Coulee Conference showdown at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The Blugolds (8-0, 6-0) have held the second spot in the Small Division all season, while the Panthers (7-1, 6-0) have made a gradual climb in the Medium Division as they move toward the game that will decide the conference championship. West Salem, which was eighth last week, has won seven straight games since dropping a 14-13 decision at Onalaska in Week 1.

Aquinas is been No. 2 to No. 1 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (8-0), and the Medium Division is led by Waukesha Catholic Memorial (8-0).

Cashton (8-0) held its No. 7 spot in the Small Division and takes aim at the outright Scenic Bluffs Conference title by hosting Onalaska Luther on Friday. The Eagles were WIAA Division 7 state semifinalists last season and have outscored their opponents 384-40 in 2022.

Onalaska (8-0) also continued its climb in the Large Division after a 49-13 win over Baraboo in Week 8. The Hilltoppers host Tomah (2-6, 1-5) on Friday as they attempt to win the outright MVC championship and complete the first unbeaten regular season by a conference team since 2014.

The Hilltoppers were fifth in last week’s poll and moved up one spot in the rankings released Tuesday. Waunakee is the new No. 1 in the Large this week after Mukwonago was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten on Friday.