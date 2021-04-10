High school football: La Crosse Central buries Superior

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Herlitzke, of course, was still in on the action with three touchdown passes and one touchdown run. He's had a hand in 15 touchdowns through three weeks after passing for 201 yards and rushing for 76 on 15 carries against the Spartans.

Warren caught six passes for 147 yards and two touchdown plays that covered 54 yards in the second quarter. He also rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 26 yards later in the game.

"There were a couple things we saw on film and thought we could attack," Servais said of the big plays. "We had a few of those, and we also had another early opportunity where Mason just didn't get the ball to (the receiver) when the rain was coming down.

"Some of it just came from them adjusting to us and us making adjustments from there. I thought our coaches did a great job with game planning in this one."

While the RiverHawks rushed for 254 yards and put up 455 total, it shared the spotlight with a defense that allowed 100 yards, intercepted a pass at the end of the first half and recovered a handful of fumbles.

The Spartans rushed for 81 yards and passed for 19 in losing for the first time.